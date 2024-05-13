Advertisement

The final home game of the Chennai Super Kings will likely be the last one they see of MS Dhoni and his team in the 2024 Indian Premier League, therefore the fans will remember it as a rollercoaster journey. With a decisive victory over the Rajasthan Royals to round off their home schedule, CSK is still alive to make the IPL 2024 playoffs. Being the defending champions, Chennai has a lot on the line and needs to aim for a stronger finish. Ruturaj Gaikwad has led the team through a turbulent new era, but he will make it worthwhile by securing his dominance in his first year in the position. However, how can CSK secure the top two positions in the points table? Let's take a look.

How will the Chennai Super Kings reach to the top four spot in the IPL Points table? Know the scenario

Winning the last two games in their remaining games will ensure a playoff spot for the Chennai Super Kings. The franchise is already in the top four spots, which can offer easy access to a playoff spot. But to secure a spot beneath the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Super Kings need a win in their final match against RCB at Chinnaswamy. Chennai has an NRR advantage as it is greater than the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. If both teams lose in their remaining match-ups, the team could leapfrog into the number two spot. However, the chances are slim, as SRH and RR have been two of the fiercest competitors, and there is a chance that they can pull off a strong win, which could dethrone the Super Kings' chances to climb up to the number two spot.

The Chennai Super Kings are a favourite in the tournament, but their chances to reach the number two spot rely solely on the other team's losses.

In the CSK versus RR match, the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Rajasthan Royals in a low-scoring encounter at Chepauk. The win puts them in contention for the playoffs. Bowlers Simarjeet Singh and Tushar Deshpande commanded the match in bowling, limiting the Royals to 142/5, which Chennai chased down.