Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today's IPL match at Eden Gardens brings together the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). KKR boasts an impressive batting lineup led by Shreyas Iyer and is backed by an all-around bowling attack. On the other hand, RCB, captained by Faf du Plessis, presents a formidable batting order and diverse bowling options. The duel between experienced captains, the depth in KKR's batting, and RCB's firepower make this match a promising clash of strategies and skills, with spinners likely to play pivotal roles. Both teams will be determined to secure a crucial win in the IPL.

IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction picks

Wicket-keepers: Phil Salt, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Will Jacks

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarty, Yash Dayal

Captain First-Choice: Virat Kohli || Captain Second-Choice: Phil Salt

Vice-Captain First-Choice: Andre Russell || Vice-captain Second-Choice: Dinesh Karthik

IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Toss Update

The IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB match will take place on 03:00 PM at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.

IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Weather Report

The anticipated maximum temperature in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon is expected to soar to 40°C, making it preferable for the team winning the toss to opt for batting first. The humidity is projected to be at 25%, while the maximum wind speed is estimated to reach 8 km/h. These weather conditions could significantly impact the strategy and performance of the teams, adding an extra dimension to the match dynamics.

IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Pitch Update

Eden Gardens stands as the venue with the third-highest number of sixes in the IPL, trailing only behind Wankhede and Chepauk, highlighting the nature of the pitch conducive to exciting cricket. The pitch at Eden Gardens is renowned for its quality, as demonstrated by Rajasthan Royals successfully chasing down a challenging target of 224 in the recent match hosted there. Considering both teams fielding formidable power-hitters in their line-ups, the upcoming match on Sunday is poised to be another thrilling, high-scoring affair, promising an electrifying spectacle for cricket enthusiasts.

IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj.

IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera