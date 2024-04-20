Advertisement

In Friday's IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the CSK Super Kings posted a total of 176/6 in 20 overs. However, the Lucknow Super Giants put up an impressive chase, reaching 180/2 in just 19 overs, clinching victory by 8 wickets with 6 balls to spare. The match key highlights were KL Rahul from LSG being awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding 82 runs off 53 balls. Notable performances included Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 57 off 40 balls for CSK and Krunal Pandya's bowling figures of 2/16 in 3 overs. This exciting encounter took place at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

Nick Pooran praises CSK fantastic MS Dhoni for massive mass support

On Friday, April 19, in the IPL 2024 match between CSK and LSG, MS Dhoni showed off his batting skills by scoring 28 runs off of just 9 balls. His innings-best 101-meter six off Yash Thakur's bowling was its high point. Nicholas Pooran was among those amazed by Dhoni's popularity as the Ekana Stadium was filled with cheers from both LSG and CSK fans, even though it was Lucknow's home match.

After being assigned to bat first, Dhoni's rapid fire knock made sure CSK achieved a competitive total of 176 for 6. But Lucknow's impressive batting display overshadowed Dhoni's individual achievement as they won by eight wickets. Pooran highlighted the influence of Dhoni's innings on both spectators and fellow players, calling Dhoni a "national hero" and expressing his wish to share memories of the game with his kids. Speaking on Star Sports, Nicholas Pooran said:

“It’s not only this season, but every season. When he was coming in with the bat, there was a sea of yellow outside. It was amazing to see. He is a national hero,” Pooran told Star Sports. “We did not play at the time of Brian Lara; everyone is a die-hard fan of him. But it’s nice to witness something like that. It feels good being in that position, but happy to be on the park with him, share those moments, so that we can tell our kids and grandchildren,”

Nicholas Pooran demonstrated his batting ability as well, scoring 23 runs off of 12 balls to greatly aid LSG in their victorious chase. His unhampered innings, which included one six and three fours, were a major factor in LSG's triumph with six balls remaining. Lucknow's victory was assured by Pooran's perfectly timed boundary through the point area off of Tushar Deshpande's bowling.

The breadth of talent and contribution within the LSG team was further demonstrated by KL Rahul, who won Player of the Match for his magnificent 82-run innings owing to his remarkable performance under duress.