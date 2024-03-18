×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 21:50 IST

IPL 2024: KL Rahul gets clearance from NCA but with a twist; Is LSG in trouble?

KL Rahul encountered a strain in his quadriceps during the first Test match against England in Hyderabad. He has been out of action since then.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
KL Rahul with his LSG Team Members
केएल राहुल अपनी IPL टीम LSG के सदस्यों के साथ | Image:IPL
  • 2 min read
Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul is poised to make his presence felt for his franchise right from the inaugural game of the IPL season, having received the green light from the National Cricket Academy. However, in consideration of his injury, he has been advised to gradually ease back into his role as wicketkeeper.

KL Rahul gets NCA clearance but not allowed to keep wickets

KL Rahul encountered a strain in his quadriceps during the first Test match against England in Hyderabad. Although he was anticipated to rejoin the team by the third game, the stylish batsman experienced muscle tightness and opted out of the remaining matches.

In a bid to showcase his readiness for the upcoming IPL season, Rahul shared a brief video on social media. The footage displayed him engaged in batting practice, along with undertaking rudimentary keeping drills and outfielding exercises at the NCA.

Despite the setback encountered during the Test series, KL Rahul's determination to return to action and contribute to his team's campaign in the IPL 2024 remains unwavering. With his talent and commitment, he is poised to play a pivotal role for Lucknow Super Giants as they embark on their journey in the upcoming tournament.

The franchise appears unfazed by KL Rahul's keeping abilities, given the presence of two accomplished short-format wicketkeepers: South Africa star Quinton de Kock and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, who also serves as vice-captain for this season.

"The NCA has given him clearance and he will join his mates in Lucknow on Thursday (March 20) before they travel to Jaipur for the opening game against Rajasthan Royals on March 24. It is understood that he has been told to avoid squatting initially and he can don the big gloves in coming days. For first few games, he will only play as pure batter," a BCCI source tracking the developments of LSG told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Rahul will not be considered for a top three slot in the Indian T20 team considering his previous performances. He can be that keeper-batter at Nos 5 or 6 if he has a decent IPL. But if he plays purely as a batter, you have a far better option in Rinku Singh, apart from Rishabh Pant, who might just stake a claim with some power-packed performances," a BCCI source privy to developments, said. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 21:50 IST

