Lucknow Super Giants is all set to host the Mumbai Indians in match 48 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. With the race for the IPL playoffs heating up, it is a must win clash for both sided.

Hardik Pandya and his Mumbai Indians are desperate for victory having won just three of their first nine matches. Sitting at 9th spot in the table, every game is a must win for MI from here on if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Rajasthan Royals. The KL Rahul led team are currently sitting 5th in the IPL standings with 10 points. Having won five of their first nine games, LSG have a decent chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

ALSO READ | Mayank has passed fitness tests, will be in playing 12 tomorrow

IPL 2024, LSG vs MI: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more

IPL 2024, LSG vs MI, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Captain - Rohit Sharma

Vice Captain - KL Rahul

Batters - Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David

All-rounders - Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers - Ravin Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2024, LSG vs MI, Toss Update

The toss for match 48 of IPL 2024 between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will take place at 7:00 AM IST.

IPL 2024, LSG vs MI Pitch Report

The pitch at Ekana which traditionally used to be slow and gripping has been better for batsman than past couple of seasons. Having said that the pitch has interestingly been tough to bat on early in the first innings but gets better as the game progresses. Much to bowlers respite, it is certainly not a 250+ flat deck like the one we've been seeing over various other venues this season.

IPL 2024, LSG vs MI Weather Report

The weather in Lucknow is expected to be clear throughout the day with temperatures rising as high 36°C at the time of toss. But as the evening will progress the temperature will dip to under 30°C.

Never loved Monday blues more 🩵💙😍

IPL 2024, LSG vs MI Predicted XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur/ Mayank Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah