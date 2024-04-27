Advertisement

The Lucknow Super Giants and the Rajasthan Royals are gearing up for an exciting T20 match today at 7:30 pm. The Super Giants, with players like Ayush Badoni, Devdutt Padikkal, and KL Rahul, will face the Royals, featuring talents such as Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yuzvendra Chahal. The match, set to take place at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow, promises an electrifying battle of skills and tactics.

IPL 2024, LSG vs RR: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction picks

WICKETKEEPERS

KL Rahul , Quinton de Kock (C), Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

BATTERS

Yashasvi Jaiswal

ALL-ROUNDERS

Riyan Parag, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

BOWLERS

Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Sandeep Sharma

IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Toss Update

The toss for the LSG vs RR match in the IPL 2024 will take place at 7:00 PM, 30 minutes before the match starts.

IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Weather Report

The weather for the LSG vs RR match is forecast to feature a clear sky, making the conditions ideal for a batting-friendly pitch, particularly suited to pace bowlers. With an average first innings score of 176, the temperature is expected to reach 33.09°C with a low humidity of 19% and a gentle wind speed of 2.57 mi/hr, and no precipitation.

IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Pitch Update

In today's game, the decision to bat first after winning the toss will be crucial for both captains. Recent trends at this venue highlight the challenges of chasing, especially under lights where the ball behaves unpredictably. The initial phase, particularly the first six overs, offers the best conditions for batting with a hard, new ball. As the ball wears down, spinners and variations from pacers will dominate, making scoring tougher.

Batting Priority: 75%

Average Score: 176

Bowling Focus:

Pace Bowling: 70%

Spin Bowling: 30%

IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Predicted Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Full Squad

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph, Ashton Turner, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yada