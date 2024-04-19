Updated April 19th, 2024 at 19:48 IST
IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings
LSG made one change as New Zealand pacer Matt Henry replaced his West Indian counterpart Shamar Joseph.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.
LSG made one change as New Zealand pacer Matt Henry replaced his West Indian counterpart Shamar Joseph.
Advertisement
CSK made two changes to their eleven with Moeen Ali coming in for Daryl Mitchell and Deepak Chahar walking in for Shardul Thakur.
Teams:
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(wk/c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.
Advertisement
Published April 19th, 2024 at 19:48 IST