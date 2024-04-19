Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

LSG made one change as New Zealand pacer Matt Henry replaced his West Indian counterpart Shamar Joseph.

CSK made two changes to their eleven with Moeen Ali coming in for Daryl Mitchell and Deepak Chahar walking in for Shardul Thakur.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(wk/c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.

