IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Mania! Lucknow turns a see of Yellow as CSK bus gets BLOCKED by fans

IPL 2024: The Chennai Super Kings bus was blocked by a sea of MS Dhoni fans wearing yellow CSK jerseys as his side arrived at the Ekana Sportz City for their IPL 2024 clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

Chennai Super Kings aka CSK and their beloved Thala, MS Dhoni are undoubtedly the most popular partnership in the cash rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

And much to KL Rahul and his side's disappointment, their home encounter in match 34 against Chennai Super Kings feels like an away clash as CSK jerseys have outnumbered the home fans.

The craze for MS Dhoni as CSK buts gets blocked

No one was quite surprised by the reception Chennai Super Kings received but as it turned out, the CSK bus was roadblocked by fans going crazy for the legend that is Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on their social media accounts, Lucknow can be seen turned into a complete sea of yellow or “yellove” as they like to call it.

The fans in the city of Nawabs completely surrounded the bus's route as they went gaga for a glimpse of their favourite cricketer MS Dhoni. Their were banners in the crowd of fans ready to sacrifice their life so that Dhoni gets to play for 100 years.

MS Dhoni makes every team feel like its an away game

Lucknow Super Giants aren't the first IPL side to receive such treatment at their home stadium.

In the matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the roars for MS Dhoni were so loud that it stunned the home skipper Pat Cummins.

With MS Dhoni potentially playing his final season in the IPL it is not surprising the craze for MS Dhoni.