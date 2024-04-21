Advertisement

In a thrilling T20 match tonight at 7:30 pm, it's Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans. The Kings boast a powerful batting lineup with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan leading the way. Gujarat Titans, captained by Shubman Gill, have a well-rounded squad with experienced players like Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan. Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is set for an electrifying clash between these two formidable teams. Stay tuned for an action-packed showdown!

IPL 2024, PBKS vs GT: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction picks

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma

All rounders: Sam Curran (VC), Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma

IPL 2024, PBKS vs GT Toss Update

The toss for the PBKS vs GT match will be taking place at 7:00 PM, 30 minutes before the match starts.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs GT Weather Report

On Sunday evening, the temperature is set to hover around a pleasant 29°C, providing a comfortable outdoor environment. The humidity level is anticipated to be around 34%, contributing to a moderately dry atmosphere. Additionally, an average wind speed of approximately 13 km/h will gently sweep through the area, adding a soothing and refreshing element to the outdoor experience. These conditions are conducive to enjoyable outdoor activities and leisurely strolls, creating an inviting atmosphere for all to savor.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs GT Pitch Update

At this venue, the average score stands at a formidable 183, offering valuable insights into the behavior of the pitch. The favorable batting conditions are primarily attributed to the fast outfield, providing ample opportunity for aggressive strokeplay and higher run-scoring potential. Additionally, while spinners can expect some turn from the surface, it is not expected to be excessively pronounced. Interestingly, this ground tends to be advantageous for the team batting second, chiefly due to factors such as dew setting in or the pitch characteristics evolving over the course of the match, thereby influencing the game in their favor.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs GT Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

IPL 2024, PBKS vs GT Full Squad

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.