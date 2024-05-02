Advertisement

At Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a decisive 7 wickets in the 49th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. During the powerplay, Prabhsimran Singh's wicket was lost, and PBKS started their chase. But a strong 64-run partnership between Rilee Rossouw and Jonny Bairstow anchored the innings. Bairstow was bowled out by Shivam Dube for just 26 runs, and Rossouw was bowled out by Shardul Thakur for 43 runs off 23 balls. PBKS was then expertly led by Shashank Singh and Sam Curran to victory, attaining the mark in just 17.5 overs.



CSK chose to bat in the opening innings and amassed 162 runs in the 20 overs that were allocated to them. A solid foundation was built with the opening stand of 64 runs between Gaikwad and Rahane. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube, however, did not contribute much. The most impressive player for CSK was Ruturaj Gaikwad, who amassed an incredible 62 runs off of 48 balls that included two maximums and five boundaries. Even with Gaikwad's best efforts, CSK was unable to hold off PBKS's relentless pursuit of their total.

IPL 2024 Points Table After CSK vs PBKS

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After CSK vs PBKS

Following the CSK vs PBKS encounter, there's been a shuffle in the Orange Cap holder list. Ruturaj Gaikwad now leads the pack with 509 runs, overtaking Virat Kohli who held the top spot with 500 runs. Sai Sudharsan maintains a strong presence in third place with an impressive tally of 418 runs.

POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG SR 30 50 100 4S 6S 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad 10 10 2 509 108* 63.62 146.68 1 4 1 53 15 2 Virat Kohli 10 10 3 500 113* 71.42 147.49 1 4 1 46 20 3 Sai Sudharsan 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 135.71 7 2 0 43 9 4 KL Rahul 10 10 0 406 82 40.6 142.95 3 3 0 37 15 5 Rishabh Pant 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 158.56 2 3 0 31 24 6 Phil Salt 9 9 1 392 89* 49 180.64 2 4 0 44 22

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After CSK vs PBKS

After the CSK vs PBKS match is over, the Purple Cap holder list doesn't change. Jasprit Bumrah is still at the top of the table, having taken 14 wickets. He is still dominating. Bumrah is closely followed by Mustafizur Rahman and Harshal Patel, who both have an identical total of 14 wickets.

POS PLAYER MAT OVERS MDNS RUNS WKTS 3-FERS 5-FERS ECON BBF 1 Jasprit Bumrah 10 40 0 256 14 2 1 6.4 5/21 2 Mustafizur Rahman 9 34.2 1 318 14 1 0 9.26 4/29 3 Harshal Patel 10 33 0 338 14 2 0 10.24 3/15 4 Matheesha Pathirana 6 22 0 169 13 2 0 7.68 4/28 5 T Natarajan 7 28 1 252 13 2 0 9 4/19 6 Yuzvendra Chahal 9 34 0 306 13 1 0 9 03/11