Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 08:49 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after CSK vs PBKS

IPL: Match 49 of Tata IPL saw PBKS thump CSK at the MA Chidambaram. Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap races.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
PBKS beat CSK | Image:BCCI
Advertisement

At Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a decisive 7 wickets in the 49th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. During the powerplay, Prabhsimran Singh's wicket was lost, and PBKS started their chase. But a strong 64-run partnership between Rilee Rossouw and Jonny Bairstow anchored the innings. Bairstow was bowled out by Shivam Dube for just 26 runs, and Rossouw was bowled out by Shardul Thakur for 43 runs off 23 balls. PBKS was then expertly led by Shashank Singh and Sam Curran to victory, attaining the mark in just 17.5 overs. 

CSK chose to bat in the opening innings and amassed 162 runs in the 20 overs that were allocated to them. A solid foundation was built with the opening stand of 64 runs between Gaikwad and Rahane. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube, however, did not contribute much. The most impressive player for CSK was Ruturaj Gaikwad, who amassed an incredible 62 runs off of 48 balls that included two maximums and five boundaries. Even with Gaikwad's best efforts, CSK was unable to hold off PBKS's relentless pursuit of their total.

Also Read: Yuzvi Chahal makes hysterical plea to Musk after Patel mimics his pose

Advertisement

IPL 2024 Points Table After CSK vs PBKS

 

Team

P

W

L

PT

NRR

Rajasthan Royals98116+0.694
Kolkata Knight Riders96312+1.096
Lucknow Super Giants106412+0.094
Chennai Super Kings105510+0.627
Sunrisers Hyderabad95410+0.075
Delhi Capitals115610-0.442
Punjab Kings10468-0.062
Gujarat Titans10468-1.113
Mumbai Indians10376-0.272
Royal Challengers Bengaluru10376-0.415

Also Read: CSK vs PBKS: MS Dhoni gets dismissed for the first time in IPL 2024

Advertisement

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After CSK vs PBKS

Following the CSK vs PBKS encounter, there's been a shuffle in the Orange Cap holder list. Ruturaj Gaikwad now leads the pack with 509 runs, overtaking Virat Kohli who held the top spot with 500 runs. Sai Sudharsan maintains a strong presence in third place with an impressive tally of 418 runs.

Advertisement
 

POS

PLAYER

MAT

INNS

NO

RUNS

HS

AVG

SR

30

50

100

4S

6S

1Ruturaj Gaikwad10102509108*63.62146.681415315
2Virat Kohli10103500113*71.42147.491414620
3Sai Sudharsan1010141884*46.44135.71720439
4KL Rahul101004068240.6142.953303715
5Rishabh Pant1111239888*44.22158.562303124
6Phil Salt99139289*49180.642404422

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After CSK vs PBKS

After the CSK vs PBKS match is over, the Purple Cap holder list doesn't change. Jasprit Bumrah is still at the top of the table, having taken 14 wickets. He is still dominating. Bumrah is closely followed by Mustafizur Rahman and Harshal Patel, who both have an identical total of 14 wickets.

Advertisement

POS

PLAYER

MAT

OVERS

MDNS

RUNS

WKTS

3-FERS

5-FERS

ECON

BBF

1Jasprit Bumrah1040025614216.45/21
2Mustafizur Rahman934.2131814109.264/29
3Harshal Patel10330338142010.243/15
4Matheesha Pathirana622016913207.684/28
5T Natarajan7281252132094/19
6Yuzvendra Chahal93403061310903/11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published May 2nd, 2024 at 08:49 IST