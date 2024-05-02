Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 08:49 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after CSK vs PBKS
IPL: Match 49 of Tata IPL saw PBKS thump CSK at the MA Chidambaram. Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap races.
At Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a decisive 7 wickets in the 49th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. During the powerplay, Prabhsimran Singh's wicket was lost, and PBKS started their chase. But a strong 64-run partnership between Rilee Rossouw and Jonny Bairstow anchored the innings. Bairstow was bowled out by Shivam Dube for just 26 runs, and Rossouw was bowled out by Shardul Thakur for 43 runs off 23 balls. PBKS was then expertly led by Shashank Singh and Sam Curran to victory, attaining the mark in just 17.5 overs.
CSK chose to bat in the opening innings and amassed 162 runs in the 20 overs that were allocated to them. A solid foundation was built with the opening stand of 64 runs between Gaikwad and Rahane. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube, however, did not contribute much. The most impressive player for CSK was Ruturaj Gaikwad, who amassed an incredible 62 runs off of 48 balls that included two maximums and five boundaries. Even with Gaikwad's best efforts, CSK was unable to hold off PBKS's relentless pursuit of their total.
IPL 2024 Points Table After CSK vs PBKS
Team
P
W
L
PT
NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|8
|1
|16
|+0.694
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|6
|3
|12
|+1.096
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.094
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|10
|+0.627
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|5
|4
|10
|+0.075
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.442
|Punjab Kings
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.062
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-1.113
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.272
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.415
IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After CSK vs PBKS
Following the CSK vs PBKS encounter, there's been a shuffle in the Orange Cap holder list. Ruturaj Gaikwad now leads the pack with 509 runs, overtaking Virat Kohli who held the top spot with 500 runs. Sai Sudharsan maintains a strong presence in third place with an impressive tally of 418 runs.
POS
PLAYER
MAT
INNS
NO
RUNS
HS
AVG
SR
30
50
100
4S
6S
|1
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|10
|10
|2
|509
|108*
|63.62
|146.68
|1
|4
|1
|53
|15
|2
|Virat Kohli
|10
|10
|3
|500
|113*
|71.42
|147.49
|1
|4
|1
|46
|20
|3
|Sai Sudharsan
|10
|10
|1
|418
|84*
|46.44
|135.71
|7
|2
|0
|43
|9
|4
|KL Rahul
|10
|10
|0
|406
|82
|40.6
|142.95
|3
|3
|0
|37
|15
|5
|Rishabh Pant
|11
|11
|2
|398
|88*
|44.22
|158.56
|2
|3
|0
|31
|24
|6
|Phil Salt
|9
|9
|1
|392
|89*
|49
|180.64
|2
|4
|0
|44
|22
IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After CSK vs PBKS
After the CSK vs PBKS match is over, the Purple Cap holder list doesn't change. Jasprit Bumrah is still at the top of the table, having taken 14 wickets. He is still dominating. Bumrah is closely followed by Mustafizur Rahman and Harshal Patel, who both have an identical total of 14 wickets.
POS
PLAYER
MAT
OVERS
MDNS
RUNS
WKTS
3-FERS
5-FERS
ECON
BBF
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|10
|40
|0
|256
|14
|2
|1
|6.4
|5/21
|2
|Mustafizur Rahman
|9
|34.2
|1
|318
|14
|1
|0
|9.26
|4/29
|3
|Harshal Patel
|10
|33
|0
|338
|14
|2
|0
|10.24
|3/15
|4
|Matheesha Pathirana
|6
|22
|0
|169
|13
|2
|0
|7.68
|4/28
|5
|T Natarajan
|7
|28
|1
|252
|13
|2
|0
|9
|4/19
|6
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|9
|34
|0
|306
|13
|1
|0
|9
|03/11
Published May 2nd, 2024 at 08:49 IST