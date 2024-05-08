Updated May 8th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after DC vs RR

IPL: Match 56 of Tata IPL saw DC thump RR at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap races.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
In a tight match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, the Delhi Capitals showed steely grit to defeat the Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs in an Indian Premier League 2024 match. The Capitals have solidified their place in the postseason battle with their sixth victory in 12 games and 12 points, while the Royals are only one game away from securing their place in the next round. 

Choosing to bat first, the home team amassed a massive 221 runs at a cost of eight wickets, driven by outstanding efforts from Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, and Jake Fraser-McGurk. The young Australian player Fraser-McGurk struck a vital half-century, while Stubbs added a useful 41 runs to help Delhi reach a dominant total. Porel also pounded 65 runs. R Ashwin, the experienced spinner from Rajasthan, attempted to stop the run scoring by taking three wickets. 

Conversely, Rajasthan's chase of the mark was a tough one, but it picked up steam because to a brilliant innings from captain Sanju Samson, who struck 86 runs and was the only player standing up for RR. Other batters tried their best, but they could not equal Samson's genius and could not reach the necessary score. With two wickets apiece, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed led Delhi's bowling unit to split the benefits and effectively halt Rajasthan's pursuit. 

IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs RR

:

PositionTeam NameMatWonLostPointsNRR
1Kolkata Knight Riders118316+1.453
2Rajasthan Royals118316+0.476
3Chennai Super Kings116512+0.700
4Sunrisers Hyderabad116512-0.065
5Delhi Capitals126612-0.316
6Lucknow Super Giants116512-0.371
7Royal Challengers Bengaluru11478-0.049
8Punjab Kings11478-0.187
9Mumbai Indians12488-0.212
10Gujarat Titans11478-1.320

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After DC vs RR

At the summit of the Orange Cap holder list, Virat Kohli maintains his stronghold with an impressive tally of 542 runs, closely followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who trails by just one run with 541 runs to his credit. Sanju Samson surged into the third position after his sensational innings of 86 runs in the recent clash against Delhi Capitals, elevating his overall score to 471 runs.

Sr. NoPlayer NameTeam NameMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bengaluru11113542113*67.75366148.081404824
2Ruturaj GaikwadChennai Super Kings11112541108*60.11368147.011405716
3Sanju SamsonRajasthan Royals1111546984*78.16282166.310514423
4Sunil NarineKolkata Knight Riders1111046110941.9251183.661304632
5Travis HeadSunrisers Hyderabad1010044410244.4234189.741305323
6Riyan ParagRajasthan Royals1110243684*54.5279156.270403128
7KL RahulLucknow Super Giants111104318239.18305141.310304015
8Phil SaltKolkata Knight Riders1111142989*42.9234183.330415023
9B Sai SudharsanGujarat Titans1111142484*42.4322131.67020439
10Rishabh PantDelhi Capitals1212241388*41.3264156.430303125

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After DC vs RR

The Purple Cap holder list witnesses a new entry with Mukesh Kumar claiming 15 wickets to his name. Leading the pack is Jasprit Bumrah with an impressive tally of 18 wickets, closely followed by Harshal Patel, who secures the second position with 17 wickets to his credit.

POSPLAYERMATOVERSMDNSRUNSWKTS3-FERS5-FERSECONBBF
1Jasprit Bumrah1247.5029718316.205/21
2Harshal Patel1137036217309.783/15
3Varun Chakaravarthy1140035016308.753/16
4T Natarajan935.2131815209.004/19
5Arshdeep Singh1139.20396151010.064/29
6Mukesh Kumar828.30312153010.943/14

 

 

 


 

 

 





 

