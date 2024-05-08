Updated May 8th, 2024 at 10:27 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after DC vs RR
IPL: Match 56 of Tata IPL saw DC thump RR at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap races.
- Sports
- 3 min read
In a tight match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, the Delhi Capitals showed steely grit to defeat the Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs in an Indian Premier League 2024 match. The Capitals have solidified their place in the postseason battle with their sixth victory in 12 games and 12 points, while the Royals are only one game away from securing their place in the next round.
Choosing to bat first, the home team amassed a massive 221 runs at a cost of eight wickets, driven by outstanding efforts from Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, and Jake Fraser-McGurk. The young Australian player Fraser-McGurk struck a vital half-century, while Stubbs added a useful 41 runs to help Delhi reach a dominant total. Porel also pounded 65 runs. R Ashwin, the experienced spinner from Rajasthan, attempted to stop the run scoring by taking three wickets.
Conversely, Rajasthan's chase of the mark was a tough one, but it picked up steam because to a brilliant innings from captain Sanju Samson, who struck 86 runs and was the only player standing up for RR. Other batters tried their best, but they could not equal Samson's genius and could not reach the necessary score. With two wickets apiece, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed led Delhi's bowling unit to split the benefits and effectively halt Rajasthan's pursuit.
IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs RR
:
|Position
|Team Name
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+1.453
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.476
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|12
|+0.700
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|6
|5
|12
|-0.065
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.316
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|6
|5
|12
|-0.371
|7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.049
|8
|Punjab Kings
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.187
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.212
|10
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-1.320
IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After DC vs RR
At the summit of the Orange Cap holder list, Virat Kohli maintains his stronghold with an impressive tally of 542 runs, closely followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who trails by just one run with 541 runs to his credit. Sanju Samson surged into the third position after his sensational innings of 86 runs in the recent clash against Delhi Capitals, elevating his overall score to 471 runs.
|Sr. No
|Player Name
|Team Name
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|11
|3
|542
|113*
|67.75
|366
|148.08
|1
|4
|0
|48
|24
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|11
|2
|541
|108*
|60.11
|368
|147.01
|1
|4
|0
|57
|16
|3
|Sanju Samson
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|11
|5
|469
|84*
|78.16
|282
|166.31
|0
|5
|1
|44
|23
|4
|Sunil Narine
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|11
|0
|461
|109
|41.9
|251
|183.66
|1
|3
|0
|46
|32
|5
|Travis Head
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|10
|0
|444
|102
|44.4
|234
|189.74
|1
|3
|0
|53
|23
|6
|Riyan Parag
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|10
|2
|436
|84*
|54.5
|279
|156.27
|0
|4
|0
|31
|28
|7
|KL Rahul
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|11
|0
|431
|82
|39.18
|305
|141.31
|0
|3
|0
|40
|15
|8
|Phil Salt
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|11
|1
|429
|89*
|42.9
|234
|183.33
|0
|4
|1
|50
|23
|9
|B Sai Sudharsan
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|11
|1
|424
|84*
|42.4
|322
|131.67
|0
|2
|0
|43
|9
|10
|Rishabh Pant
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|12
|2
|413
|88*
|41.3
|264
|156.43
|0
|3
|0
|31
|25
IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After DC vs RR
The Purple Cap holder list witnesses a new entry with Mukesh Kumar claiming 15 wickets to his name. Leading the pack is Jasprit Bumrah with an impressive tally of 18 wickets, closely followed by Harshal Patel, who secures the second position with 17 wickets to his credit.
.
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|OVERS
|MDNS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|3-FERS
|5-FERS
|ECON
|BBF
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|12
|47.5
|0
|297
|18
|3
|1
|6.20
|5/21
|2
|Harshal Patel
|11
|37
|0
|362
|17
|3
|0
|9.78
|3/15
|3
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|11
|40
|0
|350
|16
|3
|0
|8.75
|3/16
|4
|T Natarajan
|9
|35.2
|1
|318
|15
|2
|0
|9.00
|4/19
|5
|Arshdeep Singh
|11
|39.2
|0
|396
|15
|1
|0
|10.06
|4/29
|6
|Mukesh Kumar
|8
|28.3
|0
|312
|15
|3
|0
|10.94
|3/14
Published May 8th, 2024 at 10:27 IST