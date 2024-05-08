Advertisement

In a tight match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, the Delhi Capitals showed steely grit to defeat the Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs in an Indian Premier League 2024 match. The Capitals have solidified their place in the postseason battle with their sixth victory in 12 games and 12 points, while the Royals are only one game away from securing their place in the next round.



Choosing to bat first, the home team amassed a massive 221 runs at a cost of eight wickets, driven by outstanding efforts from Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, and Jake Fraser-McGurk. The young Australian player Fraser-McGurk struck a vital half-century, while Stubbs added a useful 41 runs to help Delhi reach a dominant total. Porel also pounded 65 runs. R Ashwin, the experienced spinner from Rajasthan, attempted to stop the run scoring by taking three wickets.



Conversely, Rajasthan's chase of the mark was a tough one, but it picked up steam because to a brilliant innings from captain Sanju Samson, who struck 86 runs and was the only player standing up for RR. Other batters tried their best, but they could not equal Samson's genius and could not reach the necessary score. With two wickets apiece, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed led Delhi's bowling unit to split the benefits and effectively halt Rajasthan's pursuit.

IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs RR

:

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After DC vs RR

At the summit of the Orange Cap holder list, Virat Kohli maintains his stronghold with an impressive tally of 542 runs, closely followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who trails by just one run with 541 runs to his credit. Sanju Samson surged into the third position after his sensational innings of 86 runs in the recent clash against Delhi Capitals, elevating his overall score to 471 runs.

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After DC vs RR

The Purple Cap holder list witnesses a new entry with Mukesh Kumar claiming 15 wickets to his name. Leading the pack is Jasprit Bumrah with an impressive tally of 18 wickets, closely followed by Harshal Patel, who secures the second position with 17 wickets to his credit.

.

Advertisement

POS PLAYER MAT OVERS MDNS RUNS WKTS 3-FERS 5-FERS ECON BBF 1 Jasprit Bumrah 12 47.5 0 297 18 3 1 6.20 5/21 2 Harshal Patel 11 37 0 362 17 3 0 9.78 3/15 3 Varun Chakaravarthy 11 40 0 350 16 3 0 8.75 3/16 4 T Natarajan 9 35.2 1 318 15 2 0 9.00 4/19 5 Arshdeep Singh 11 39.2 0 396 15 1 0 10.06 4/29 6 Mukesh Kumar 8 28.3 0 312 15 3 0 10.94 3/14













