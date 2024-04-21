Updated April 21st, 2024 at 07:47 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after DC vs SRH
IPL: Match 35 of Tata IPL saw SRH thump DC at their home. Here are the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap race.
- Sports
- 2 min read
After defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by a score of 67 runs on April 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) moved up to the second spot in the IPL 2024 points table. Visit IPL 2024 updates for a thorough recap of the Delhi vs. Hyderabad game, complete with highlights and the complete scorecard.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals suffered yet another monumental loss, which dropped them to the seventh spot in the standings.
It's important to note that the results of tomorrow's doubleheader will not affect the Rajasthan Royals' lead on the IPL 2024 points table. RR continues to lead with 12 points from seven games, closely followed by SRH with 10 points from the same number of games.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are lagging behind Hyderabad. The situation of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are now at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table, is noteworthy.
IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs SRH
IPL Points Table 2024
Rank
Teams
Mat
W
L
NR(No Result)
Pts.
NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|0.677
|2
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|0.914
|3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|1.399
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.529
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.123
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.133
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.477
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-1.303
|9
|Punjab Kings
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.251
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|-1.185
IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After DC vs SRH
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) currently holds the prestigious Orange Cap in the IPL 2024 season. Meanwhile, Travis Head of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has surged to the second position on the list of highest run-scorers, courtesy of his remarkable innings of 89 runs off 32 balls.
.
Highest run-getters in IPL 2024
POS
Player
Mat
Inns
NO
Runs
HS
Avg
BF
SR
100
50
4s
6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|7
|7
|2
|361
|113*
|72.7
|245
|147.34
|1
|2
|35
|14
|2
|Travis Head (SRH)
|6
|6
|0
|324
|102
|54
|150
|216
|1
|2
|39
|18
|3
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|7
|7
|2
|314
|84*
|63.60
|197
|161.42
|0
|3
|22
|20
|4
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|7
|7
|1
|297
|105*
|49.50
|181
|164.08
|1
|0
|30
|18
|5
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|7
|7
|1
|281
|77*
|46.83
|197
|142.63
|0
|2
|24
|11
IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After DC vs SRH
Jasprit Bumrah from the Mumbai Indians proudly holds the Purple Cap in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Notably, amidst the formidable performances of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav made a significant impact by claiming four wickets, thereby securing a position among the top five wicket-takers in the tournament.
.
Highest-wicket takers in IPL 2024
POS
Player
Mat
Inns
Ov
Runs
Wkts
BBI
Avg
Econ
SR
4w
5w
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|7
|7
|27
|164
|13
|21/5
|12.61
|6.07
|12.46
|0
|1
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|7
|7
|26
|217
|12
|11/3
|18.08
|8.34
|13
|0
|0
|3
|Gerald Coetzee
|7
|7
|25.3
|262
|11
|34/4
|23.81
|10.27
|13.90
|1
|0
|4
|Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
|6
|6
|23.0
|211
|11
|29/4
|19.18
|9.17
|12.54
|1
|0
|5
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|5
|5
|20
|152
|10
|55-4
|15.20
|7.90
|12
|1
|0
