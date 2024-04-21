Updated April 21st, 2024 at 07:47 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after DC vs SRH

IPL: Match 35 of Tata IPL saw SRH thump DC at their home. Here are the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap race.

SRH beat DC by 67 runs | Image:iplt20.com/ bcci
After defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by a score of 67 runs on April 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) moved up to the second spot in the IPL 2024 points table. Visit IPL 2024 updates for a thorough recap of the Delhi vs. Hyderabad game, complete with highlights and the complete scorecard.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals suffered yet another monumental loss, which dropped them to the seventh spot in the standings.

It's important to note that the results of tomorrow's doubleheader will not affect the Rajasthan Royals' lead on the IPL 2024 points table. RR continues to lead with 12 points from seven games, closely followed by SRH with 10 points from the same number of games.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are lagging behind Hyderabad. The situation of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are now at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table, is noteworthy.

IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs SRH
 

   

IPL Points Table 2024

Rank

Teams

Mat

W

L

NR(No Result)

Pts.

NRR

1Rajasthan Royals7610120.677
2Sunrisers Hyderabad7520100.914
3Kolkata Knight Riders642081.399
4Chennai Super Kings743080.529
5Lucknow Super Giants743080.123
6Mumbai Indians73406-0.133
7Delhi Capitals83506-0.477
8Gujarat Titans73406-1.303
9Punjab Kings72504-0.251
10Royal Challengers Bengaluru71602-1.185

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After DC vs SRH

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) currently holds the prestigious Orange Cap in the IPL 2024 season. Meanwhile, Travis Head of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has surged to the second position on the list of highest run-scorers, courtesy of his remarkable innings of 89 runs off 32 balls.

.  

Highest run-getters in IPL 2024

POS

Player

Mat

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Avg

BF

SR

100

50

4s

6s

1Virat Kohli (RCB)772361113*72.7245147.34123514
2Travis Head (SRH)66032410254150216123918
3Riyan Parag (RR)77231484*63.60197161.42032220
4Rohit Sharma (MI)771297105*49.50181164.08103018
5KL Rahul (LSG)77128177*46.83197142.63022411

 

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After DC vs SRH

Jasprit Bumrah from the Mumbai Indians proudly holds the Purple Cap in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Notably, amidst the formidable performances of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav made a significant impact by claiming four wickets, thereby securing a position among the top five wicket-takers in the tournament.

.
 

Highest-wicket takers in IPL 2024

POS

Player

Mat

Inns

Ov

Runs

Wkts

BBI

Avg

Econ

SR

4w

5w

1Jasprit Bumrah (MI)77271641321/512.616.0712.4601
2Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)77262171211/318.088.341300
3Gerald Coetzee7725.32621134/423.8110.2713.9010
4Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)6623.02111129/419.189.1712.5410
5Kuldeep Yadav (DC)55201521055-415.207.901210

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

