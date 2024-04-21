Advertisement

After defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by a score of 67 runs on April 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) moved up to the second spot in the IPL 2024 points table. Visit IPL 2024 updates for a thorough recap of the Delhi vs. Hyderabad game, complete with highlights and the complete scorecard.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals suffered yet another monumental loss, which dropped them to the seventh spot in the standings.

It's important to note that the results of tomorrow's doubleheader will not affect the Rajasthan Royals' lead on the IPL 2024 points table. RR continues to lead with 12 points from seven games, closely followed by SRH with 10 points from the same number of games.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are lagging behind Hyderabad. The situation of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are now at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table, is noteworthy.

IPL 2024 Points Table After DC vs SRH



IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After DC vs SRH

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) currently holds the prestigious Orange Cap in the IPL 2024 season. Meanwhile, Travis Head of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has surged to the second position on the list of highest run-scorers, courtesy of his remarkable innings of 89 runs off 32 balls.

Highest run-getters in IPL 2024 POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 7 7 2 361 113* 72.7 245 147.34 1 2 35 14 2 Travis Head (SRH) 6 6 0 324 102 54 150 216 1 2 39 18 3 Riyan Parag (RR) 7 7 2 314 84* 63.60 197 161.42 0 3 22 20 4 Rohit Sharma (MI) 7 7 1 297 105* 49.50 181 164.08 1 0 30 18 5 KL Rahul (LSG) 7 7 1 281 77* 46.83 197 142.63 0 2 24 11

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After DC vs SRH

Jasprit Bumrah from the Mumbai Indians proudly holds the Purple Cap in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Notably, amidst the formidable performances of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav made a significant impact by claiming four wickets, thereby securing a position among the top five wicket-takers in the tournament.

Highest-wicket takers in IPL 2024 POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 7 7 27 164 13 21/5 12.61 6.07 12.46 0 1 2 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 7 7 26 217 12 11/3 18.08 8.34 13 0 0 3 Gerald Coetzee 7 7 25.3 262 11 34/4 23.81 10.27 13.90 1 0 4 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 6 6 23.0 211 11 29/4 19.18 9.17 12.54 1 0 5 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 5 5 20 152 10 55-4 15.20 7.90 12 1 0



