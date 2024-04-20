Advertisement

In Friday's IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the CSK Super Kings posted a total of 176/6 in 20 overs. However, the Lucknow Super Giants put up an impressive chase, reaching 180/2 in just 19 overs, clinching victory by 8 wickets with 6 balls to spare. The match key highlights were KL Rahul from LSG being awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding 82 runs off 53 balls. Notable performances included Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 57 off 40 balls for CSK and Krunal Pandya's bowling figures of 2/16 in 3 overs. This exciting encounter took place at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

IPL 2024 Points Table After LSG vs CSK

On Friday, April 19, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by an overwhelming eight wickets, sending them skyrocketing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) rankings.

LSG moved up to fifth place on the points table after this win, while CSK was able to hold onto third place in spite of the loss. It is noteworthy that the top four teams at the conclusion of the league stage guarantee berths in the playoffs.

There were no alterations to the top rankings; the Rajasthan Royals continued to hold their advantage. The Chennai Super Kings held onto their position in third place in the table, while the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad held onto their positions in second and fourth place, respectively.

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After LSG vs CSK

KL Rahul of LSG rocketed to fourth place with a total of 286 runs in the chase for the coveted Orange Cap, which is awarded to the tournament's best run scorer. Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the group with an impressive 361 runs, closely followed by Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag (318 runs) and Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma (297 runs).

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 7 361 72.20 147.34 113* Riyan Parag RR 7 318 63.30 161.42 84* Rohit Sharma MI 7 297 49.50 164.08 105* KL Rahul LSG 7 286 40.85 143.00 82 Sunil Narine KKR 6 276 46.00 187.75 109

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After LSG vs CSK

The competition for the coveted Purple Cap, which goes to the top wicket-taker in the tournament, changed after the CSK-LSG match. With 11 wickets, Mustafizur Rahman of the Lucknow Super Giants made a dramatic return to the top five, pushing Khaleel Ahmed of the Delhi Capitals to the fifth position with 10 wickets. With an astounding 13 wickets, Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah maintained his lead, closely followed by Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal (12 wickets).

Player Team Matches Wickets Economy Average BBI Jasprit Bumrah MI 7 13 6.07 12.61 5/21 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 7 12 8.34 18.08 3/11 Gerald Coetzee MI 7 12 10.27 23.81 4/34 Mustafizur Rahman CSK 6 11 9.41 20.54 4/29 Khaleel Ahmed DC 7 10 8.17 22.90 2/21