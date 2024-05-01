Updated May 1st, 2024 at 08:56 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after LSG vs MI
IPL: Match 48 of Tata IPL saw LSG thump MI at the Ekana Stadium. Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap races.
On Tuesday, the Lucknow Super Giants made an impressive climb to third place in the Indian Premier League rankings by securing a decisive victory against the Mumbai Indians with a four-wicket margin. This triumph not only elevated Lucknow's position but also surpassed the Chennai Super Kings in the points tally, despite Chennai still having a match in reserve. At present, the Rajasthan Royals maintain their lead at the summit of the league, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru find themselves struggling at the bottom of the table.
IPL 2024 Points Table After LSG vs MI
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|8
|1
|16
|+0.694
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|6
|3
|12
|+1.096
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.094
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|5
|4
|10
|+0.810
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|5
|4
|10
|+0.075
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.442
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-1.113
|Punjab Kings
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-0.187
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.272
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.415
IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After LSG vs MI
Following his exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad, Lucknow's captain KL Rahul wasted no time in making a statement on the field, surging into the top five run scorers of the IPL season. His resilient 28-run innings against Mumbai propelled him past Rishabh Pant into fourth place, accumulating a total of 406 runs from 10 innings. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli continues to dominate the Orange Cap leaderboard, showcasing his prowess with a commendable 70-run performance against the Gujarat Titans, thereby reaching the coveted 500-run milestone for the season. Completing the top five run scorers are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant.
|No.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Balls Faced
|Strike Rate
|100/50
|4s/6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|10
|10
|3
|500
|113*
|71.43
|339
|147.49
|1/4
|46/20
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|9
|9
|447
|108*
|63.86
|299
|149.49
|1/3
|48/13
|3
|Sai Sudharsan
|10
|10
|1
|418
|84*
|46.44
|308
|135.71
|0/2
|43/9
|4
|KL Rahul
|10
|10
|0
|406
|82
|40.60
|284
|142.95
|0/3
|37/15
|5
|Rishabh Pant
|11
|11
|2
|398
|88*
|44.22
|251
|158.56
|0/3
|31/24
IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After LSG vs MI
After the Lucknow-Mumbai encounter, the top-five wicket-takers roster remained static. Jasprit Bumrah from the Mumbai Indians maintains his commanding position at the summit after featuring in 10 matches. Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana maintain their second and fourth spots, respectively, following Chennai's recent triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad. T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad ascended to fifth place with an impressive showing against Chennai, while Harshal Patel of the Punjab Kings further cemented his third-place position with a wicket against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous encounter.
|No.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Overs
|Runs
|Wickets
|BBI
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|4w/5w
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|10
|10
|40.00
|256
|14
|5/21
|18.28
|6.40
|17.14
|0/1
|2
|Mustafizur Rahman
|8
|8
|30.2
|296
|14
|4/29
|21.14
|9.75
|13.00
|1/0
|3
|Harshal Patel
|9
|9
|32.0
|326
|14
|3/15
|23.28
|10.18
|13.71
|0/0
|4
|Matheesha Pathirana
|6
|6
|22.0
|169
|13
|4/28
|13.00
|7.68
|10.15
|1/0
|5
|T Natarajan
|7
|7
|28.0
|252
|13
|4/19
|19.38
|9.00
|12.92
|1/0
Published May 1st, 2024 at 08:56 IST