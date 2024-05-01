Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Lucknow Super Giants made an impressive climb to third place in the Indian Premier League rankings by securing a decisive victory against the Mumbai Indians with a four-wicket margin. This triumph not only elevated Lucknow's position but also surpassed the Chennai Super Kings in the points tally, despite Chennai still having a match in reserve. At present, the Rajasthan Royals maintain their lead at the summit of the league, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru find themselves struggling at the bottom of the table.

IPL 2024 Points Table After LSG vs MI

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After LSG vs MI

Following his exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad, Lucknow's captain KL Rahul wasted no time in making a statement on the field, surging into the top five run scorers of the IPL season. His resilient 28-run innings against Mumbai propelled him past Rishabh Pant into fourth place, accumulating a total of 406 runs from 10 innings. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli continues to dominate the Orange Cap leaderboard, showcasing his prowess with a commendable 70-run performance against the Gujarat Titans, thereby reaching the coveted 500-run milestone for the season. Completing the top five run scorers are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant.

No. Player Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Balls Faced Strike Rate 100/50 4s/6s 1 Virat Kohli 10 10 3 500 113* 71.43 339 147.49 1/4 46/20 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad 9 9 447 108* 63.86 299 149.49 1/3 48/13 3 Sai Sudharsan 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 308 135.71 0/2 43/9 4 KL Rahul 10 10 0 406 82 40.60 284 142.95 0/3 37/15 5 Rishabh Pant 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 251 158.56 0/3 31/24

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After LSG vs MI

After the Lucknow-Mumbai encounter, the top-five wicket-takers roster remained static. Jasprit Bumrah from the Mumbai Indians maintains his commanding position at the summit after featuring in 10 matches. Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana maintain their second and fourth spots, respectively, following Chennai's recent triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad. T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad ascended to fifth place with an impressive showing against Chennai, while Harshal Patel of the Punjab Kings further cemented his third-place position with a wicket against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous encounter.

No. Player Matches Innings Overs Runs Wickets BBI Average Economy Strike Rate 4w/5w 1 Jasprit Bumrah 10 10 40.00 256 14 5/21 18.28 6.40 17.14 0/1 2 Mustafizur Rahman 8 8 30.2 296 14 4/29 21.14 9.75 13.00 1/0 3 Harshal Patel 9 9 32.0 326 14 3/15 23.28 10.18 13.71 0/0 4 Matheesha Pathirana 6 6 22.0 169 13 4/28 13.00 7.68 10.15 1/0 5 T Natarajan 7 7 28.0 252 13 4/19 19.38 9.00 12.92 1/0