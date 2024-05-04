Updated May 4th, 2024 at 09:13 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after MI vs KKR
IPL: Match 51 of Tata IPL saw KKR thump MI at the Wankhede Stadium. Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap races.
In the latest IPL 2024 standings update, the Kolkata Knight Riders achieved their sixth win of the season, accumulating 14 points. This victory, secured against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, marked a significant milestone for KKR as it was their first win over Mumbai since 2012. The impressive performances by Venkatesh Iyer, who scored a half-century, and Mitchell Starc, who claimed four wickets, were pivotal in KKR's historic win.
As a result of this remarkable achievement, Kolkata solidified their hold on second place in the IPL rankings, now with 14 points from ten games. Their net run rate saw a slight increase to +1.098, further bolstering their position in the standings.
Conversely, the Mumbai Indians faced a disheartening outcome as their hopes for the playoffs were shattered following their defeat to KKR. Despite their determined efforts, winning their next three matches would only yield them 12 points, falling short of a top-four spot. Consequently, Mumbai's points total decreased to six after 11 games, accompanied by a declining net run rate of -0.356. Despite this setback, they maintained their lead over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the rankings.
At present, the Rajasthan Royals continue to lead the IPL 2024 standings with 16 points, edging closer to securing a playoff berth. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) follow in third and fourth place, respectively, with 12 points. LSG currently holds an advantage over SRH due to a superior net run rate.
Conversely, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) now occupy the fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Following KKR's latest victory, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) remain in seventh and eighth place, respectively, with eight points.
IPL 2024 Points Table After MI vs KKR
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|8
|2
|16
|+0.622
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|7
|3
|14
|+1.10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.094
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|6
|4
|12
|+0.072
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|10
|+0.627
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.442
|Punjab Kings
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.062
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-1.113
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|3
|8
|6
|-0.36
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.415
IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After MI vs KKR
Ruturaj Gaikwad is the top run-scorer, with an astounding 509 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 146.68. Virat Kohli comes in second with 500 runs from 10 innings and an average of 71.42.
Sai Sudharsan is in third place after scoring 418 runs in ten matches at an average of 46.44. Riyan Parag is still in fourth place, having scored 409 runs in 10 innings with an amazing strike rate of 159.14.
KL Rahul ranks seventh with 406 runs in 10 innings and a strike rate of 142.95. Rishabh Pant is in sixth place, having scored 398 runs in 11 matches for an average of 44.22.
Philip Salt has moved up to seventh position from ninth after scoring 397 runs in 10 innings with a strike rate of 180.45. Travis Head, on the other hand, has dropped from seventh to eighth place, having scored 396 runs in nine matches with a strike rate of 194.11.
Sanju Samson remains in ninth place with 385 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 159.09. Sunil Narine is in tenth place, having scored 380 runs in ten matches, with an average of 38 and a strike rate of 179.24.
|Sr. No
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|1
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|10
|10
|2
|509
|108*
|63.62
|347
|146.68
|1
|4
|0
|53
|15
|2
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|10
|10
|3
|500
|113*
|71.42
|339
|147.49
|1
|4
|0
|46
|20
|3
|Baba Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|10
|10
|1
|418
|84*
|46.44
|308
|135.71
|0
|2
|0
|43
|9
|4
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|10
|9
|2
|409
|84*
|58.42
|257
|159.14
|0
|4
|0
|30
|25
|5
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|10
|10
|0
|406
|82
|40.6
|284
|142.95
|0
|3
|0
|37
|15
|6
|Rishabh R. Pant
|DC
|11
|11
|2
|398
|88*
|44.22
|251
|158.56
|0
|3
|0
|31
|24
|7
|Philip Salt
|KKR
|10
|10
|1
|397
|89*
|44.11
|220
|180.45
|0
|4
|1
|45
|22
|8
|Travis Head
|SRH
|9
|9
|0
|396
|102
|44
|204
|194.11
|1
|3
|0
|46
|22
|9
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|10
|10
|4
|385
|82*
|64.16
|242
|159.09
|0
|4
|1
|36
|17
|10
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|10
|10
|0
|380
|109
|38
|212
|179.24
|1
|2
|0
|40
|25
IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After MI vs KKR
Jasprit Bumrah has restored his place at the top of the wicket-takers list, with 17 dismissals in 11 innings and an outstanding average of 16.11. T. Natarajan, who had previously held the top rank, has now dropped to second place with 15 wickets in eight matches at a strike rate of 12.80.
Mustafizur Rahman remains in third place, having taken 14 wickets in nine innings at an average of 22.71. Harshal Patel stays in fourth place, with 14 dismissals in ten matches and an economy of 10.24.
Matheesha Pathirana remains sixth with 13 wickets in six games and a good strike rate of 10.15. Sunil Narine has risen to sixth place, taking 13 wickets in ten matches with an average of 20.30, an economy rate of 6.68, and an exceptional strike rate of 18.23.
Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar has slid to seventh place from sixth after taking 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 21.69. Varun Chakravarthy has risen to ninth place with 13 dismissals in ten innings and an economy rate of 8.63.
|Sr. No
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wickets
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|1
|Jasprit J. Bumrah
|MI
|11
|11
|263
|43.5
|0
|274
|17
|5/21
|16.11
|6.25
|15.47
|0
|1
|2
|Thangarasu Natarajan
|SRH
|8
|8
|192
|32
|1
|287
|15
|4/19
|19.13
|8.96
|12.8
|1
|0
|3
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|9
|9
|206
|34.2
|1
|318
|14
|4/29
|22.71
|9.26
|14.71
|1
|0
|4
|Harpreet V. Patel
|PBKS
|10
|10
|198
|33
|0
|338
|14
|3/15
|24.14
|10.24
|14.14
|0
|0
|5
|Malinda Pathirana
|CSK
|6
|6
|132
|22
|0
|169
|13
|4/28
|13
|7.68
|10.15
|1
|0
|6
|Sunil P. Narine
|KKR
|10
|10
|237
|39.3
|0
|264
|13
|2/17
|20.3
|6.68
|18.23
|0
|0
|7
|Mukesh Kumar
|DC
|7
|7
|153
|25.3
|0
|282
|13
|3/14
|21.69
|11.05
|11.76
|0
|0
|8
|Chakravarthy V. Varun
|KKR
|10
|10
|216
|36
|0
|311
|13
|3/16
|23.92
|8.63
|16.61
|0
|0
|9
|Gerald Coetzee
|MI
|10
|10
|201
|33.3
|0
|341
|13
|4/34
|26.23
|10.17
|15.46
|1
|0
|10
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|10
|10
|212
|35.2
|0
|354
|13
|4/29
|27.23
|10.01
|16.3
|1
|0
