Advertisement

In the latest IPL 2024 standings update, the Kolkata Knight Riders achieved their sixth win of the season, accumulating 14 points. This victory, secured against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, marked a significant milestone for KKR as it was their first win over Mumbai since 2012. The impressive performances by Venkatesh Iyer, who scored a half-century, and Mitchell Starc, who claimed four wickets, were pivotal in KKR's historic win.

As a result of this remarkable achievement, Kolkata solidified their hold on second place in the IPL rankings, now with 14 points from ten games. Their net run rate saw a slight increase to +1.098, further bolstering their position in the standings.

Advertisement

Conversely, the Mumbai Indians faced a disheartening outcome as their hopes for the playoffs were shattered following their defeat to KKR. Despite their determined efforts, winning their next three matches would only yield them 12 points, falling short of a top-four spot. Consequently, Mumbai's points total decreased to six after 11 games, accompanied by a declining net run rate of -0.356. Despite this setback, they maintained their lead over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the rankings.

At present, the Rajasthan Royals continue to lead the IPL 2024 standings with 16 points, edging closer to securing a playoff berth. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) follow in third and fourth place, respectively, with 12 points. LSG currently holds an advantage over SRH due to a superior net run rate.

Advertisement

Conversely, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) now occupy the fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Following KKR's latest victory, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) remain in seventh and eighth place, respectively, with eight points.

IPL 2024 Points Table After MI vs KKR

Also Read: Ex-IND skipper offers guidance to Rinku Singh after T20 World Cup snub

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After MI vs KKR

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the top run-scorer, with an astounding 509 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 146.68. Virat Kohli comes in second with 500 runs from 10 innings and an average of 71.42.

Sai Sudharsan is in third place after scoring 418 runs in ten matches at an average of 46.44. Riyan Parag is still in fourth place, having scored 409 runs in 10 innings with an amazing strike rate of 159.14.

Advertisement

KL Rahul ranks seventh with 406 runs in 10 innings and a strike rate of 142.95. Rishabh Pant is in sixth place, having scored 398 runs in 11 matches for an average of 44.22.

Philip Salt has moved up to seventh position from ninth after scoring 397 runs in 10 innings with a strike rate of 180.45. Travis Head, on the other hand, has dropped from seventh to eighth place, having scored 396 runs in nine matches with a strike rate of 194.11.

Advertisement

Sanju Samson remains in ninth place with 385 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 159.09. Sunil Narine is in tenth place, having scored 380 runs in ten matches, with an average of 38 and a strike rate of 179.24.

Sr. No Player Team Matches Innings NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 10 10 2 509 108* 63.62 347 146.68 1 4 0 53 15 2 Virat Kohli RCB 10 10 3 500 113* 71.42 339 147.49 1 4 0 46 20 3 Baba Sai Sudharsan GT 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 308 135.71 0 2 0 43 9 4 Riyan Parag RR 10 9 2 409 84* 58.42 257 159.14 0 4 0 30 25 5 KL Rahul LSG 10 10 0 406 82 40.6 284 142.95 0 3 0 37 15 6 Rishabh R. Pant DC 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 251 158.56 0 3 0 31 24 7 Philip Salt KKR 10 10 1 397 89* 44.11 220 180.45 0 4 1 45 22 8 Travis Head SRH 9 9 0 396 102 44 204 194.11 1 3 0 46 22 9 Sanju Samson RR 10 10 4 385 82* 64.16 242 159.09 0 4 1 36 17 10 Sunil Narine KKR 10 10 0 380 109 38 212 179.24 1 2 0 40 25

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After MI vs KKR

Jasprit Bumrah has restored his place at the top of the wicket-takers list, with 17 dismissals in 11 innings and an outstanding average of 16.11. T. Natarajan, who had previously held the top rank, has now dropped to second place with 15 wickets in eight matches at a strike rate of 12.80.

Mustafizur Rahman remains in third place, having taken 14 wickets in nine innings at an average of 22.71. Harshal Patel stays in fourth place, with 14 dismissals in ten matches and an economy of 10.24.

Advertisement

Matheesha Pathirana remains sixth with 13 wickets in six games and a good strike rate of 10.15. Sunil Narine has risen to sixth place, taking 13 wickets in ten matches with an average of 20.30, an economy rate of 6.68, and an exceptional strike rate of 18.23.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar has slid to seventh place from sixth after taking 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 21.69. Varun Chakravarthy has risen to ninth place with 13 dismissals in ten innings and an economy rate of 8.63.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'He's playing my father's role': CSK youngster's big words for MS Dhoni

Sr. No Player Team Matches Innings Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wickets BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Jasprit J. Bumrah MI 11 11 263 43.5 0 274 17 5/21 16.11 6.25 15.47 0 1 2 Thangarasu Natarajan SRH 8 8 192 32 1 287 15 4/19 19.13 8.96 12.8 1 0 3 Mustafizur Rahman CSK 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0 4 Harpreet V. Patel PBKS 10 10 198 33 0 338 14 3/15 24.14 10.24 14.14 0 0 5 Malinda Pathirana CSK 6 6 132 22 0 169 13 4/28 13 7.68 10.15 1 0 6 Sunil P. Narine KKR 10 10 237 39.3 0 264 13 2/17 20.3 6.68 18.23 0 0 7 Mukesh Kumar DC 7 7 153 25.3 0 282 13 3/14 21.69 11.05 11.76 0 0 8 Chakravarthy V. Varun KKR 10 10 216 36 0 311 13 3/16 23.92 8.63 16.61 0 0 9 Gerald Coetzee MI 10 10 201 33.3 0 341 13 4/34 26.23 10.17 15.46 1 0 10 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 10 10 212 35.2 0 354 13 4/29 27.23 10.01 16.3 1 0