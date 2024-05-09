Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made a dramatic comeback to the third rank in the IPL 2024 standings with a convincing 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their most recent match.

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the potent combination of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma wrecked havoc on the Lucknow Super Giants' bowling attack. Following a low scoring target of 166, the pair, who were both left-handed specialists, hit the target with ease in just 9.4 overs, sealing an emphatic victory.

Choosing to bat first, KL Rahul's LSG struggled to build momentum and suffered early losses in their innings. They ended the innings at 165/4 in 20 overs, despite late contributions from Nicholas Pooran (48) and Ayush Badoni (55). The most impressive player for the SRH was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took two wickets for just 12 runs in his allotted four overs.

With this overwhelming victory, SRH's standings position is strengthened and their net run rate (+0.406) is significantly increased, positioning them favourably for a postseason spot. With 12 games played and 14 points gained, they are well-positioned to solidify their standing with a win.

The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have only managed 12 points from 12 games and are mired in sixth place. Their plight was made worse with the loss in Hyderabad, when their net run rate fell to -0.769.

IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs LSG

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After SRH vs LSG

At the helm of the batting leaderboard stands Virat Kohli, showcasing his prowess with an impressive tally of 542 runs amassed from 11 innings, boasting an average of 67.75. Ruturaj Gaikwad trails closely behind, notching up 541 runs across 11 matches, displaying an impressive strike rate of 147.01. Following suit, Travis Head's remarkable innings has propelled him to the third position, accumulating a commendable total of 533 runs from 11 innings, maintaining an average of 53.30.

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 1 4 0 48 24 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad 11 11 2 541 108* 60.11 368 147.01 1 4 0 57 16 3 Travis Head 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 0 61 31 4 Sanju Samson 11 11 4 471 86 67.28 288 163.54 0 5 1 44 23 5 Sunil Narine 11 11 0 461 109 41.9 251 183.66 1 3 0 46 32 6 KL Rahul 12 12 0 460 82 38.33 338 136.09 0 3 0 41 16 7 Riyan Parag 11 10 2 436 84* 54.5 279 156.27 0 4 0 31 28 8 Phil Salt 11 11 1 429 89* 42.9 234 183.33 0 4 1 50 23 9 B Sai Sudharsan 11 11 1 424 84* 42.4 322 131.67 0

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After SRH vs LSG

Jasprit Bumrah continues to assert his supremacy as the premier wicket-taker, having claimed a total of 18 scalps in 11 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 16.50. Harshal Patel closely follows suit, securing the second position with 17 wickets from 11 matches, boasting an average of 21.29.

Sr. No Player Team Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Jasprit Bumrah MI 12 12 287 47.5 0 297 18 5/21 16.5 6.2 15.94 0 1 2 Harshal Patel PBKS 11 11 222 37 0 362 17 3/15 21.29 9.78 13.05 0 0 3 Varun Chakravarthy KKR 11 11 240 40 0 350 16 3/16 21.87 8.75 15 0 0 4 Mukesh Kumar DC 8 8 171 28.3 0 312 15 3/14 20.8 10.94 11.4 0 0 5 Thangarasu Natarajan SRH 10 10 236 39.2 1 368 15 4/19 24.53 9.35 15.73 1 0 6 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 11 11 236 39.2 0 396 15 4/29 26.4 10.06 15.73 1 0 7 Kuldeep Yadav DC 9 9 210 35 0 287 14 4/55 20.5 8.2 15 1 0 8 Sunil Narine KKR 11 11 264 44 0 291 14 2/22 20.78 6.61 18.85 0 0 9 Harshit Rana KKR 9 8 187 31.1 0 298 14 3/24 21.28 9.56 13.35 0 0 10 Mustafizur Rahman CSK 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0