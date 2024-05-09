Updated May 9th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after SRH vs LSG

IPL: Match 57 of Tata IPL saw SRH thump LSG at the Rajeev Gandhi Stadium. Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap races.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma | Image:BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made a dramatic comeback to the third rank in the IPL 2024 standings with a convincing 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their most recent match.

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the potent combination of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma wrecked havoc on the Lucknow Super Giants' bowling attack. Following a low scoring target of 166, the pair, who were both left-handed specialists, hit the target with ease in just 9.4 overs, sealing an emphatic victory.

Choosing to bat first, KL Rahul's LSG struggled to build momentum and suffered early losses in their innings. They ended the innings at 165/4 in 20 overs, despite late contributions from Nicholas Pooran (48) and Ayush Badoni (55). The most impressive player for the SRH was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took two wickets for just 12 runs in his allotted four overs.

With this overwhelming victory, SRH's standings position is strengthened and their net run rate (+0.406) is significantly increased, positioning them favourably for a postseason spot. With 12 games played and 14 points gained, they are well-positioned to solidify their standing with a win.

The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have only managed 12 points from 12 games and are mired in sixth place. Their plight was made worse with the loss in Hyderabad, when their net run rate fell to -0.769.

IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs LSG

PositionTeamMatWonLostPointsNRR
1Kolkata Knight Riders118316+1.453
2Rajasthan Royals118316+0.476
3Sunrisers Hyderabad127514+0.41
4Chennai Super Kings116512+0.700
5Delhi Capitals126612-0.316
6Lucknow Super Giants126612-0.769
7Royal Challengers Bengaluru11478-0.049
8Punjab Kings11478-0.187
9Mumbai Indians12488-0.212
10Gujarat Titans11478-1.320

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After SRH vs LSG

At the helm of the batting leaderboard stands Virat Kohli, showcasing his prowess with an impressive tally of 542 runs amassed from 11 innings, boasting an average of 67.75. Ruturaj Gaikwad trails closely behind, notching up 541 runs across 11 matches, displaying an impressive strike rate of 147.01. Following suit, Travis Head's remarkable innings has propelled him to the third position, accumulating a commendable total of 533 runs from 11 innings, maintaining an average of 53.30.

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Virat Kohli11113542113*67.75366148.081404824
2Ruturaj Gaikwad11112541108*60.11368147.011405716
3Travis Head1111153310253.3264201.891406131
4Sanju Samson111144718667.28288163.540514423
5Sunil Narine1111046110941.9251183.661304632
6KL Rahul121204608238.33338136.090304116
7Riyan Parag1110243684*54.5279156.270403128
8Phil Salt1111142989*42.9234183.330415023
9B Sai Sudharsan1111142484*42.4322131.670    

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After SRH vs LSG

Jasprit Bumrah continues to assert his supremacy as the premier wicket-taker, having claimed a total of 18 scalps in 11 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 16.50. Harshal Patel closely follows suit, securing the second position with 17 wickets from 11 matches, boasting an average of 21.29.

Sr. NoPlayerTeamMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Jasprit BumrahMI121228747.50297185/2116.56.215.9401
2Harshal PatelPBKS1111222370362173/1521.299.7813.0500
3Varun ChakravarthyKKR1111240400350163/1621.878.751500
4Mukesh KumarDC8817128.30312153/1420.810.9411.400
5Thangarasu NatarajanSRH101023639.21368154/1924.539.3515.7310
6Arshdeep SinghPBKS111123639.20396154/2926.410.0615.7310
7Kuldeep YadavDC99210350287144/5520.58.21510
8Sunil NarineKKR1111264440291142/2220.786.6118.8500
9Harshit RanaKKR9818731.10298143/2421.289.5613.3500
10Mustafizur RahmanCSK9920634.21318144/2922.719.2614.7110
