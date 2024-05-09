Updated May 9th, 2024 at 09:01 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after SRH vs LSG
IPL: Match 57 of Tata IPL saw SRH thump LSG at the Rajeev Gandhi Stadium. Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap races.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made a dramatic comeback to the third rank in the IPL 2024 standings with a convincing 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their most recent match.
At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the potent combination of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma wrecked havoc on the Lucknow Super Giants' bowling attack. Following a low scoring target of 166, the pair, who were both left-handed specialists, hit the target with ease in just 9.4 overs, sealing an emphatic victory.
Choosing to bat first, KL Rahul's LSG struggled to build momentum and suffered early losses in their innings. They ended the innings at 165/4 in 20 overs, despite late contributions from Nicholas Pooran (48) and Ayush Badoni (55). The most impressive player for the SRH was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took two wickets for just 12 runs in his allotted four overs.
With this overwhelming victory, SRH's standings position is strengthened and their net run rate (+0.406) is significantly increased, positioning them favourably for a postseason spot. With 12 games played and 14 points gained, they are well-positioned to solidify their standing with a win.
The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have only managed 12 points from 12 games and are mired in sixth place. Their plight was made worse with the loss in Hyderabad, when their net run rate fell to -0.769.
IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs LSG
|Position
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+1.453
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.476
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|14
|+0.41
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|12
|+0.700
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.316
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.769
|7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.049
|8
|Punjab Kings
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.187
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.212
|10
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-1.320
IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After SRH vs LSG
At the helm of the batting leaderboard stands Virat Kohli, showcasing his prowess with an impressive tally of 542 runs amassed from 11 innings, boasting an average of 67.75. Ruturaj Gaikwad trails closely behind, notching up 541 runs across 11 matches, displaying an impressive strike rate of 147.01. Following suit, Travis Head's remarkable innings has propelled him to the third position, accumulating a commendable total of 533 runs from 11 innings, maintaining an average of 53.30.
|Sr. No
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|11
|11
|3
|542
|113*
|67.75
|366
|148.08
|1
|4
|0
|48
|24
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|11
|11
|2
|541
|108*
|60.11
|368
|147.01
|1
|4
|0
|57
|16
|3
|Travis Head
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|0
|61
|31
|4
|Sanju Samson
|11
|11
|4
|471
|86
|67.28
|288
|163.54
|0
|5
|1
|44
|23
|5
|Sunil Narine
|11
|11
|0
|461
|109
|41.9
|251
|183.66
|1
|3
|0
|46
|32
|6
|KL Rahul
|12
|12
|0
|460
|82
|38.33
|338
|136.09
|0
|3
|0
|41
|16
|7
|Riyan Parag
|11
|10
|2
|436
|84*
|54.5
|279
|156.27
|0
|4
|0
|31
|28
|8
|Phil Salt
|11
|11
|1
|429
|89*
|42.9
|234
|183.33
|0
|4
|1
|50
|23
|9
|B Sai Sudharsan
|11
|11
|1
|424
|84*
|42.4
|322
|131.67
|0
IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After SRH vs LSG
Jasprit Bumrah continues to assert his supremacy as the premier wicket-taker, having claimed a total of 18 scalps in 11 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 16.50. Harshal Patel closely follows suit, securing the second position with 17 wickets from 11 matches, boasting an average of 21.29.
|Sr. No
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|12
|12
|287
|47.5
|0
|297
|18
|5/21
|16.5
|6.2
|15.94
|0
|1
|2
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|11
|11
|222
|37
|0
|362
|17
|3/15
|21.29
|9.78
|13.05
|0
|0
|3
|Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|11
|11
|240
|40
|0
|350
|16
|3/16
|21.87
|8.75
|15
|0
|0
|4
|Mukesh Kumar
|DC
|8
|8
|171
|28.3
|0
|312
|15
|3/14
|20.8
|10.94
|11.4
|0
|0
|5
|Thangarasu Natarajan
|SRH
|10
|10
|236
|39.2
|1
|368
|15
|4/19
|24.53
|9.35
|15.73
|1
|0
|6
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|11
|11
|236
|39.2
|0
|396
|15
|4/29
|26.4
|10.06
|15.73
|1
|0
|7
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|9
|9
|210
|35
|0
|287
|14
|4/55
|20.5
|8.2
|15
|1
|0
|8
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|11
|11
|264
|44
|0
|291
|14
|2/22
|20.78
|6.61
|18.85
|0
|0
|9
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|9
|8
|187
|31.1
|0
|298
|14
|3/24
|21.28
|9.56
|13.35
|0
|0
|10
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|9
|9
|206
|34.2
|1
|318
|14
|4/29
|22.71
|9.26
|14.71
|1
|0
