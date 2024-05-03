Advertisement

With a dramatic one-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, May 2, the Sunrisers Hyderabad moved up to fourth place in the IPL 2024 points standings. Hyderabad ended their two-game losing trend by successfully defending a modest goal of 202 runs in the match, which was played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. With this significant victory, their 10-game point total currently stands at 12, matching them with the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. They do, however, lag behind the Royals, who lead the standings with 16 points.

IPL 2024 Points Table After SRH vs RR

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After SRH vs RR

Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to dominate the IPL 2024 batting stats, topping the league with 509 runs from 10 innings and an astounding average of 63.62. Virat Kohli is in second place, having scored 500 runs in 10 matches and maintaining a fearsome strike rate of 147.49. Sai Sudharsan is in third position with 418 runs in 10 outings and a remarkable strike rate of 135.71.

Riyan Parag has risen to fourth place after scoring 409 runs in 10 innings, with an excellent average of 58.42 and a strike rate of 159.14. KL Rahul has also moved up to fifth place, scoring 406 runs in ten matches with an average of 40.60.

Rishabh Pant is in sixth place after dropping from fifth, having scored 398 runs in 11 innings with a strike rate of 158.56. Travis Head has risen to sixth place with 396 runs scored in nine innings, with a respectable average of 44 and an impressive strike rate of 194.11.

Philip Salt has dropped to eighth position from sixth after scoring 392 runs in nine innings with an average of 49. Sanju Samson has risen to ninth place, scoring 385 runs in ten matches at an excellent average of 64.16. Sunil Narine rounds out the top ten, slipping from eighth position after scoring 372 runs in nine games at an average of 182.35.

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 10 10 2 509 108* 63.62 347 146.68 1 4 0 53 15 2 Virat Kohli (RCB) 10 10 3 500 113* 71.42 339 147.49 1 4 0 46 20 3 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 308 135.71 0 2 0 43 9 4 Riyan Parag (RR) 10 9 2 409 84* 58.42 257 159.14 0 4 0 30 25 5 KL Rahul (LSG) 10 10 0 406 82 40.6 284 142.95 0 3 0 37 15 6 Rishabh Pant (DC) 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 251 158.56 0 3 0 31 24 7 Travis Michael Head (SRH) 9* 9 0 396 102 44 204 194.11 1 3 0 46 22 8 Philip DeFreitas Salt (KKR) 9 9 1 392 89* 49 217 180.64 0 4 1 44 22 9 Sanju Vishwanath Samson (RR) 10 10 4 385 82* 64.16 242 159.09 0 4 1 36 17 10 Sunil Philip Narine (KKR) 9 9 0 372 109 41.33 204 182.35 1 2 0 40 24

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After SRH vs RR

The bowling leaderboard in IPL 2024 has undergone some noteworthy changes. T Natarajan has risen to the top rank from fifth place, taking 15 wickets in eight games while maintaining a remarkable economy rate of 8.96. Jasprit Bumrah, who previously held the top spot, is currently in second place with 14 wickets in nine innings at an average of 18.28.

Mustafizur Rahman has slid to third position from second after taking 14 wickets in nine games at a strike rate of 14.71. Harshal Patel jumps to fourth place from third after taking 14 wickets in nine matches with an average of 24.14.

Matheesha Pathirana has slid to fifth place after formerly holding fourth spot. He has taken 13 wickets in six outings, with a good economy rate of 7.68. Mukesh Kumar is in sixth place with 13 wickets in seven innings, striking at an outstanding rate of 11.76.

Gerald Coetzee has moved up to seventh position from ninth, taking 13 wickets in nine matches with an average of 24.38. Arshdeep Singh has moved up to eighth place from ninth after taking 13 wickets in ten innings at a strike rate of 16.30.

Yuzvendra Chahal has dropped to ninth place from seventh after taking 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 28.30. Kuldeep Yadav is in tenth place with 12 wickets in eight outings and an economy rate of 8.45.

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Thangarasu Natarajan 8 8 192 32 1 287 15 4/19 19.13 8.96 12.8 1 0 2 Jasprit Jasbir Bumrah 10 10 240 40 0 256 14 5/21 18.28 6.4 17.14 0 1 3 Mustafizur Rahman 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0 4 Harshal Vikram Patel 10 10 198 33 0 338 14 3/15 24.14 10.24 14.14 0 0 5 Matheesha Pathirana 6 6 132 22 0 169 13 4/28 13 7.68 10.15 1 0 6 Mukesh Kumar 7 7 153 25.3 0 282 13 3/14 21.69 11.05 11.76 0 0 7 Gerhardus Coetzee 9 9 189 31.3 0 317 13 4/34 24.38 10.06 14.53 1 0 8 Arshdeep Singh 10 10 212 35.2 0 354 13 4/29 27.23 10.01 16.3 1 0 9 Yuzvendra Singh Chahal 10 10 228 38 0 368 13 3/11 28.3 9.68 17.53 0 0 10 Kuldeep Yadav 8 8 186 31 0 262 12 4/55 21.83 8.45 15.5 1 0