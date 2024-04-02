Advertisement

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, which is still advancing to its peak, Riyan Parag is still shining brilliantly. At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, he scored an outstanding half-century to help the Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeat the Mumbai Indians (MI). In contrast to MI's run of three straight defeats, this was Parag's second consecutive fifty of the season and RR's third consecutive victory.

Sanju Samson, the skipper of RR, made the wise choice to field first, as Mumbai managed a meek total of 125/9 in the 20 overs they were given in the first place With his blistering speed, Trent Boult set the tone, while Yuzvendra Chahal added to Mumbai's misery by taking three wickets apiece. The batting order for RR then easily led them to victory in the chase, with several batters making significant contributions. The key to Rajasthan's success was Parag's fifty, which helped them reach 127/4 in just 15.3 overs.

Here’s how the stats look like after the MI vs RR IPL 2024 match –

IPL 2024 Points Table After MI vs RR match

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 6 +1.249 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 0 4 +1.047 3 Chennai Super Kings 3 2 1 4 +0.976 4 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 4 -0.738 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 2 +0.204 6 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 2 +0.025 7 Delhi Capitals 3 1 2 2 -0.016 8 Punjab Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.337 9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 1 2 2 -0.711 10 Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 -1.423

Orange Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after MI vs RR

:

No Player Team R Mat BF Avg H.S SR 4s 6s 100s 50s 1 Riyan Parag RR 181 3 113 181 84 160.18 13 12 -- 2 2 Virat Kohli RCB 181 3 128 90.5 83 141.41 15 7 -- 2 3 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 167 3 76 83.5 80 219.74 5 17 -- 2 4 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 137 3 103 45.67 70 133.01 16 4 -- 1 5 David Warner DC 130 3 90 43.33 52 144.44 13 8 -- 1 6 Sai Sudharsan GT 127 3 106 42.33 45 119.81 10 2 -- -- 7 Abhishek Sharma SRH 124 3 62 41.33 63 200 9 11 -- 1 8 Tilak Varma MI 121 3 82 40.33 64 147.56 3 9 -- 1 9 Sanju Samson RR 109 3 76 54.5 82 143.42 9 6 -- 1 10 Nicholas Pooran LSG 106 2 62 106 64 170.97 7 7 -- 1

With a remarkable leap, Riyan Parag has taken the top place on the orange cap list. At a remarkable average of 160.17, he has scored a total of 181 runs. Consistent player Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has fallen to second place with 181 runs at a little lower strike rate of 141.40.

Heinrich Klaasen, an explosive T20 hitter, is ranked third after he scored 167 runs in three innings for the SRH at an astounding strike rate of 219.73. Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of PBKS, is just behind, having secured the fourth position with 137 runs at a strike rate of 133.

Despite scoring 130 runs with a strike rate of 144.44, David Warner is ranked sixth, which is a minor down from his typical level of play.

Purple Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 MI vs RR

:

No Bowler Team Wkts Mat Ovs BBI Balls Avg Ecn R 4-Fers 5-Fers 1 Mustafizur Rahman CSK 7 3 12 4/29 72 15.14 8.83 106 1 -- 2 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 6 3 10 3/11 60 9.17 5.5 55 -- -- 3 Mohit Sharma GT 6 3 12 3/25 72 15.5 7.75 93 -- -- 4 Khaleel Ahmed DC 5 3 12 2/21 72 17.6 7.33 88 -- -- 5 Trent Boult RR 5 3 11 3/22 66 17.2 7.82 86 -- -- 6 Harshit Rana KKR 5 2 8 3/33 48 14.4 9 72 -- -- 7 Nandre Burger RR 5 3 10 2/29 60 18.2 9.1 91 -- -- 8 Matheesha Pathirana CSK 4 2 8 3/31 48 15 7.5 60 -- -- 9 Pat Cummins SRH 4 3 12 2/35 72 23.75 7.92 95 -- -- 10 Kagiso Rabada PBKS 4 3 12 2/23 72 24.25 8.08 97 -- --

With seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.83 and no changes to the top rank, Mustafizur Rahman of CSK is still leading the purple cap table. But there's a noticeable change as Yuzvendra Chahal of RR moves up to the number-two spot after taking six wickets at a 5.50 economy rate.

Mohit Sharma of GT is next in line, finishing in third position with six wickets at an economy rate of 7.75, which is somewhat higher. Khaleel Ahmed of DC falls to fourth position after taking five wickets at an economy of 7.33.

Trent Boult of RR makes his mark at the top of the order, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 7.81 to demonstrate his effectiveness on the bowling front.