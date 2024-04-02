Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 08:06 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL standings, Orange Cap and Purple holder after MI vs RR match
Check out the current holders of the orange and purple caps, as well as the adjustments to the points table following the previous IPL game of MI vs RR.
In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, which is still advancing to its peak, Riyan Parag is still shining brilliantly. At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, he scored an outstanding half-century to help the Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeat the Mumbai Indians (MI). In contrast to MI's run of three straight defeats, this was Parag's second consecutive fifty of the season and RR's third consecutive victory.
Sanju Samson, the skipper of RR, made the wise choice to field first, as Mumbai managed a meek total of 125/9 in the 20 overs they were given in the first place With his blistering speed, Trent Boult set the tone, while Yuzvendra Chahal added to Mumbai's misery by taking three wickets apiece. The batting order for RR then easily led them to victory in the chase, with several batters making significant contributions. The key to Rajasthan's success was Parag's fifty, which helped them reach 127/4 in just 15.3 overs.
Here’s how the stats look like after the MI vs RR IPL 2024 match –
IPL 2024 Points Table After MI vs RR match
Position
Team
Played
Won
Lost
Points
NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+1.249
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+1.047
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.976
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|2
|1
|4
|-0.738
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|2
|+0.204
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.025
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.016
|8
|Punjab Kings
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.337
|9
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.711
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.423
Orange Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 after MI vs RR
:
|No
|Player
|Team
|R
|Mat
|BF
|Avg
|H.S
|SR
|4s
|6s
|100s
|50s
|1
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|181
|3
|113
|181
|84
|160.18
|13
|12
|--
|2
|2
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|181
|3
|128
|90.5
|83
|141.41
|15
|7
|--
|2
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|167
|3
|76
|83.5
|80
|219.74
|5
|17
|--
|2
|4
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|137
|3
|103
|45.67
|70
|133.01
|16
|4
|--
|1
|5
|David Warner
|DC
|130
|3
|90
|43.33
|52
|144.44
|13
|8
|--
|1
|6
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|127
|3
|106
|42.33
|45
|119.81
|10
|2
|--
|--
|7
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|124
|3
|62
|41.33
|63
|200
|9
|11
|--
|1
|8
|Tilak Varma
|MI
|121
|3
|82
|40.33
|64
|147.56
|3
|9
|--
|1
|9
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|109
|3
|76
|54.5
|82
|143.42
|9
|6
|--
|1
|10
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|106
|2
|62
|106
|64
|170.97
|7
|7
|--
|1
With a remarkable leap, Riyan Parag has taken the top place on the orange cap list. At a remarkable average of 160.17, he has scored a total of 181 runs. Consistent player Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has fallen to second place with 181 runs at a little lower strike rate of 141.40.
Heinrich Klaasen, an explosive T20 hitter, is ranked third after he scored 167 runs in three innings for the SRH at an astounding strike rate of 219.73. Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of PBKS, is just behind, having secured the fourth position with 137 runs at a strike rate of 133.
Despite scoring 130 runs with a strike rate of 144.44, David Warner is ranked sixth, which is a minor down from his typical level of play.
Purple Cap's top contender so far in IPL 2024 MI vs RR
:
|No
|Bowler
|Team
|Wkts
|Mat
|Ovs
|BBI
|Balls
|Avg
|Ecn
|R
|4-Fers
|5-Fers
|1
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|7
|3
|12
|4/29
|72
|15.14
|8.83
|106
|1
|--
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|6
|3
|10
|3/11
|60
|9.17
|5.5
|55
|--
|--
|3
|Mohit Sharma
|GT
|6
|3
|12
|3/25
|72
|15.5
|7.75
|93
|--
|--
|4
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DC
|5
|3
|12
|2/21
|72
|17.6
|7.33
|88
|--
|--
|5
|Trent Boult
|RR
|5
|3
|11
|3/22
|66
|17.2
|7.82
|86
|--
|--
|6
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|5
|2
|8
|3/33
|48
|14.4
|9
|72
|--
|--
|7
|Nandre Burger
|RR
|5
|3
|10
|2/29
|60
|18.2
|9.1
|91
|--
|--
|8
|Matheesha Pathirana
|CSK
|4
|2
|8
|3/31
|48
|15
|7.5
|60
|--
|--
|9
|Pat Cummins
|SRH
|4
|3
|12
|2/35
|72
|23.75
|7.92
|95
|--
|--
|10
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|4
|3
|12
|2/23
|72
|24.25
|8.08
|97
|--
|--
With seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.83 and no changes to the top rank, Mustafizur Rahman of CSK is still leading the purple cap table. But there's a noticeable change as Yuzvendra Chahal of RR moves up to the number-two spot after taking six wickets at a 5.50 economy rate.
Mohit Sharma of GT is next in line, finishing in third position with six wickets at an economy rate of 7.75, which is somewhat higher. Khaleel Ahmed of DC falls to fourth position after taking five wickets at an economy of 7.33.
Trent Boult of RR makes his mark at the top of the order, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 7.81 to demonstrate his effectiveness on the bowling front.
Published April 2nd, 2024 at 08:06 IST