Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan emerged as heroes in a thrilling Indian Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, guiding Gujarat to a stunning three-wicket victory and ending Rajasthan's unbeaten run. The target of 197 appeared tough, but Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill's superb 72 and Sai Sudharsan's contribution of 35 lay the groundwork for the chase.

However, Rashid and Tewatia's brave efforts in the final two overs helped Gujarat win the game. Despite Rajasthan's valiant efforts, particularly Kuldeep Sen's remarkable three-wicket haul and Yuzvendra Chahal's two wickets, Gujarat came victors, with Tewatia and Rashid guiding them home.

Earlier in the match, Riyan Parag's blistering 76 and skipper Sanju Samson's undefeated 68 helped Rajasthan reach a competitive total of 196/3. Gujarat's bowlers, headed by Umesh Yadav, Rashid, and Mohit Sharma, were able to limit Rajasthan's score and capture important wickets, setting up an exciting chase.

IPL 2024 Points Table

IPL 2024 Orange Cap

Virat Kohli from RCB continues to dominate the Orange Cap leaderboard, boasting 316 runs to his credit. Following closely behind is Riyan Parag in the second position with 261 runs, while Gujarat Titans' skipper, Shubman Gill, secures the third spot with 255 runs to his name.



POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG SR 30 50 100 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli 5 5 2 316 113* 105.33 146.29 0 2 1 29 12 2 Riyan Parag 5 5 2 261 84* 87 158.18 1 3 0 17 17 3 Shubman Gill 6 6 1 255 89* 51 151.78 2 2 0 19 9 4 Sanju Samson 5 5 2 246 82* 82 157.69 0 3 0 24 10 5 Sai Sudharsan 6 6 0 226 45 37.66 127.68 6 0 0 23 3

IPL 2024 Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal took two significant wickets in his 150th IPL encounter, showcasing his bowling ability and moving up to the top of the Purple Cap leaderboard with ten wickets. Mustafizur Rahman of CSK is right behind him, having taken nine wickets to take second place. Third place goes to Arshdeep Singh, who has eight wickets.

Mohit Sharma moves up to fourth place with eight wickets in the tournament after adding a wicket in the RR vs. GT match.

POS PLAYER MAT OVERS MDNS RUNS WKTS 3-FERS 5-FERS ECON BBF 1 Yuzvendra Chahal 5 18 0 132 10 1 0 7.33 03-Nov 2 Mustafizur Rahman 4 16 0 128 9 1 0 8 Apr-29 3 Arshdeep Singh 5 18.2 0 160 8 1 0 8.72 Apr-29 4 Mohit Sharma 6 23 0 216 8 1 0 9.39 Mar-25 5 Khaleel Ahmed 5 20 1 170 7 0 0 8.5 Feb-21 6 Kagiso Rabada 5 20 0 173 7 0 0 8.65 Feb-23