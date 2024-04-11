Updated April 11th, 2024 at 07:55 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after RR vs GT
Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table, Orange Cap race and Purple Cap race after RR vs GT.
Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan emerged as heroes in a thrilling Indian Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, guiding Gujarat to a stunning three-wicket victory and ending Rajasthan's unbeaten run. The target of 197 appeared tough, but Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill's superb 72 and Sai Sudharsan's contribution of 35 lay the groundwork for the chase.
However, Rashid and Tewatia's brave efforts in the final two overs helped Gujarat win the game. Despite Rajasthan's valiant efforts, particularly Kuldeep Sen's remarkable three-wicket haul and Yuzvendra Chahal's two wickets, Gujarat came victors, with Tewatia and Rashid guiding them home.
Earlier in the match, Riyan Parag's blistering 76 and skipper Sanju Samson's undefeated 68 helped Rajasthan reach a competitive total of 196/3. Gujarat's bowlers, headed by Umesh Yadav, Rashid, and Mohit Sharma, were able to limit Rajasthan's score and capture important wickets, setting up an exciting chase.
IPL 2024 Points Table
Position
Team
Played
Won
Lost
Points
NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+0.871
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+1.528
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+0.775
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.666
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.344
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|6
|-0.637
|7
|Punjab Kings
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-0.196
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.704
|9
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-0.843
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-1.370
IPL 2024 Orange Cap
Virat Kohli from RCB continues to dominate the Orange Cap leaderboard, boasting 316 runs to his credit. Following closely behind is Riyan Parag in the second position with 261 runs, while Gujarat Titans' skipper, Shubman Gill, secures the third spot with 255 runs to his name.
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|30
|50
|100
|4S
|6S
|1
|Virat Kohli
|5
|5
|2
|316
|113*
|105.33
|146.29
|0
|2
|1
|29
|12
|2
|Riyan Parag
|5
|5
|2
|261
|84*
|87
|158.18
|1
|3
|0
|17
|17
|3
|Shubman Gill
|6
|6
|1
|255
|89*
|51
|151.78
|2
|2
|0
|19
|9
|4
|Sanju Samson
|5
|5
|2
|246
|82*
|82
|157.69
|0
|3
|0
|24
|10
|5
|Sai Sudharsan
|6
|6
|0
|226
|45
|37.66
|127.68
|6
|0
|0
|23
|3
IPL 2024 Purple Cap
Yuzvendra Chahal took two significant wickets in his 150th IPL encounter, showcasing his bowling ability and moving up to the top of the Purple Cap leaderboard with ten wickets. Mustafizur Rahman of CSK is right behind him, having taken nine wickets to take second place. Third place goes to Arshdeep Singh, who has eight wickets.
Mohit Sharma moves up to fourth place with eight wickets in the tournament after adding a wicket in the RR vs. GT match.
.
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|OVERS
|MDNS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|3-FERS
|5-FERS
|ECON
|BBF
|1
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|5
|18
|0
|132
|10
|1
|0
|7.33
|03-Nov
|2
|Mustafizur Rahman
|4
|16
|0
|128
|9
|1
|0
|8
|Apr-29
|3
|Arshdeep Singh
|5
|18.2
|0
|160
|8
|1
|0
|8.72
|Apr-29
|4
|Mohit Sharma
|6
|23
|0
|216
|8
|1
|0
|9.39
|Mar-25
|5
|Khaleel Ahmed
|5
|20
|1
|170
|7
|0
|0
|8.5
|Feb-21
|6
|Kagiso Rabada
|5
|20
|0
|173
|7
|0
|0
|8.65
|Feb-23
