Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has praised the contrasting yet equally impressive mental strengths of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, attributing their resilience as a key factor in Team India's success.

Virat Kohli, known for his aggressive demeanor, scored 765 runs at an average of 95.62, while Mohammed Shami, a more laid-back character, took 24 wickets at an impressive average of 10.70 during India's runner-up campaign at the ODI World Cup last year.

Paras Mhambrey on Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami's personalities

Speaking at the launch of the book 'G.O.A.T.S Must Be Crazy' by Vishnu Govind at the International Institute of Sports and Management, Paras Mhambrey highlighted the unique attributes of both players. "Both are different personalities altogether, but in terms of mental strength, both are up there," Mhambrey said at the launch of book," Mhambrey said.

"Virat is purely aggressive, on the face all the time. Shami is complete in contrast, never on his own. You will see a lot more bowlers being pumped out in celebrating after taking a wicket but Shami will do the usual 'hello' kind of stuff," Mhambrey said.

Despite their differing personalities, Mhambrey emphasized that both players possess exceptional mental strength and a deep understanding of their respective roles within the team. "Shami appears to be laid back, but he understands his game in and out. He knows what's expected of him. I've worked a lot with Shami in the recent past. He's completely different in terms of training and he will do something that suits him. He knows what works for him and knows his body inside out," he added.

Discussing Kohli's prowess in chasing targets, Mhambrey said, "Virat is one of the best in chasing. Chasing in shorter formats was always difficult but if you look at the records in recent past, it has improved a lot. He's the prime reason why India have chased mammoth scores."

“The common factor is they understand their roles quite well. They may have different approaches but by their mental strengths we get similar results. In terms of mentally to absorb pressure both are at top,” he added.

Shami has been sidelined due to injury since the World Cup, missing the tour of South Africa and the Test series against England. Mhambrey also highlighted Kohli's influential work ethic, which has inspired the younger generation of cricketers in the Indian team.

"To be able to see the work put in by Virat day in and day out is an eye opener. You see youngsters talking to him and trying to learn from him. It gives everyone a fantastic insight into how he prepares.” "I see a lot of younger people in the team taking out those minutes to have that conversation with him because those words of wisdom are fantastic.

"Unless you are not crazy or obsessed in any profession that you are, you can never be one of the greatest and that’s common with all sportspersons.” Asked how to become GOAT -- the greatest of all time -- Mhambrey said: "I think you're born with certain skills. Skills that Shami has cannot be replicated unless you have it... Same with (Jasprit) Bumrah. These are guys who are born with that skill.

When asked about achieving greatness in sports, Mhambrey emphasized that while natural talent plays a significant role, it is the combination of attitude, hard work, vision, and inspiration that ultimately determines a player's legacy. "You become GOAT with the attitude that you have, the work that you put in, the vision that you had about yourself, the inspiration that you want to be. These combinations with other factors will make you a GOAT," he concluded.

(With PTI inputs)