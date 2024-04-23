Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 11:03 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after RR vs MI

Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after Orange Cap race and Purple Cap race after match 38 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL 2024 updates points table after RR vs MI | Image:IPL
The match 38 of IPL saw Rajasthan Royals demolish Mumbai Indians as they chased down a total of 180 runs with ease and register a nine wicket win. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred came back to form and starred for the Rajasthan Royals with his fantastic 104* of 60 balls. But Sandeep Sharma's heroics for RR in the first innings where he took a fifer by conceding only 18 runs meant that he was awarded the Player of the match award. Sanjus Samson will be mightily pleased with his team's effort last night as they are now four points clear at the top of IPL 2024 points table. 

As for the Mumbai Indians Tilak Verma and Nehal Wadhera were the only bright spots in the match, as they registered another loss. It has been a tough campaign for new Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya as this continues a disappointing start to the season for the five time champions. 

This marks Rajasthan Royals' seventh win in eight games as their tally now goes up to 14 points at the top of the IPL 2024 standings and are on the brink of sealing their spot in the Playoffs. As for the Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya, they are languishing at the seventh spot in the IPL points table after winning just three out of their first eight games.

Here are the updated IPL 2024 Points Table. Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboard after RR vs MI

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RR vs MI

Pos.TeamMat.WonLostPointsNRR
1Rajasthan Royals871140.698
2Kolkata Knight Riders752101.206
3Sunrisers Hyderabad752100.914
4Chennai Super Kings74380.529
5Lucknow Super Giants74380.123
6Gujarat Titans8448-1.055
7Mumbai Indians8356-0.227
8Delhi Capitals8356-1.477
9Punjab Kings8264-0.292
10Royal Challengers Bengaluru8172-1.046

IPL 2024 Orange Cap 

Virat Kohli is still at the top of the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race but Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head is quickly threatening the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star man's grip on the cap. After RR vs MI Sanju Samson is in the fourth spot for the orange cap leaderboard, while Riyan Parag is at third. 

PlayerRSRMatInnNOHSAvg30s50s100s6s
Virat Kohli379150882113*6312116
Travis Head3242166601025412118
Riyan Parag31816187284*6323020
Sanju Samson31415288382*6213013
Rohit Sharma303162881105*4340118
Shubman Gill29814688189*423209
Sunil Narine2861767701094011120
KL Rahul286143770824032011
Jos Buttler285146772107*5710210
Tilak Varma273151882654532014

IPL 2024 Purple Cap 

Rajasthan Royals' leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the first man on the planet to take 200 wickets in the IPL during the encounter against Mumbai Indians. By doing so, Yuzvendra Chahal has tied Jasprit Bumrah with 13 wickets, however Bumrah still holds the purple cap due to better economy.

POSPLAYERTEAMWKTSRUNSOVRBBFAVGECSR3W5WMDNS
1Jasprit BumrahMI13204325/2115.696.3714.76210
2Yuzvendra ChahalRR13265303/1120.388.8313.84100
3Harshal PatelPBKS13278293/1521.389.5813.38200
4Gerald CoetzeeMI1228828.34/342410.114.25200
5Sam CurranPBKS11211243/2819.188.7913.09100
6Mustafizur RahmanCSK11226244/2920.549.4113.09100
7Kuldeep YadavDC10152204/5515.27.612200
8T NatarajanSRH10170204/19178.512201
9Kagiso RabadaPBKS10273322/1827.38.5319.2000
10Khaleel AhmedDC10280312/21289.0318.6002

 

 

