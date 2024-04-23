Advertisement

The match 38 of IPL saw Rajasthan Royals demolish Mumbai Indians as they chased down a total of 180 runs with ease and register a nine wicket win. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred came back to form and starred for the Rajasthan Royals with his fantastic 104* of 60 balls. But Sandeep Sharma's heroics for RR in the first innings where he took a fifer by conceding only 18 runs meant that he was awarded the Player of the match award. Sanjus Samson will be mightily pleased with his team's effort last night as they are now four points clear at the top of IPL 2024 points table.

As for the Mumbai Indians Tilak Verma and Nehal Wadhera were the only bright spots in the match, as they registered another loss. It has been a tough campaign for new Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya as this continues a disappointing start to the season for the five time champions.

This marks Rajasthan Royals' seventh win in eight games as their tally now goes up to 14 points at the top of the IPL 2024 standings and are on the brink of sealing their spot in the Playoffs. As for the Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya, they are languishing at the seventh spot in the IPL points table after winning just three out of their first eight games.

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RR vs MI

IPL 2024 Orange Cap

Virat Kohli is still at the top of the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race but Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head is quickly threatening the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star man's grip on the cap. After RR vs MI Sanju Samson is in the fourth spot for the orange cap leaderboard, while Riyan Parag is at third.

Player R SR Mat Inn NO HS Avg 30s 50s 100s 6s Virat Kohli 379 150 8 8 2 113* 63 1 2 1 16 Travis Head 324 216 6 6 0 102 54 1 2 1 18 Riyan Parag 318 161 8 7 2 84* 63 2 3 0 20 Sanju Samson 314 152 8 8 3 82* 62 1 3 0 13 Rohit Sharma 303 162 8 8 1 105* 43 4 0 1 18 Shubman Gill 298 146 8 8 1 89* 42 3 2 0 9 Sunil Narine 286 176 7 7 0 109 40 1 1 1 20 KL Rahul 286 143 7 7 0 82 40 3 2 0 11 Jos Buttler 285 146 7 7 2 107* 57 1 0 2 10 Tilak Varma 273 151 8 8 2 65 45 3 2 0 14

IPL 2024 Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals' leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the first man on the planet to take 200 wickets in the IPL during the encounter against Mumbai Indians. By doing so, Yuzvendra Chahal has tied Jasprit Bumrah with 13 wickets, however Bumrah still holds the purple cap due to better economy.

POS PLAYER TEAM WKTS RUNS OVR BBF AVG EC SR 3W 5W MDNS 1 Jasprit Bumrah MI 13 204 32 5/21 15.69 6.37 14.76 2 1 0 2 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 13 265 30 3/11 20.38 8.83 13.84 1 0 0 3 Harshal Patel PBKS 13 278 29 3/15 21.38 9.58 13.38 2 0 0 4 Gerald Coetzee MI 12 288 28.3 4/34 24 10.1 14.25 2 0 0 5 Sam Curran PBKS 11 211 24 3/28 19.18 8.79 13.09 1 0 0 6 Mustafizur Rahman CSK 11 226 24 4/29 20.54 9.41 13.09 1 0 0 7 Kuldeep Yadav DC 10 152 20 4/55 15.2 7.6 12 2 0 0 8 T Natarajan SRH 10 170 20 4/19 17 8.5 12 2 0 1 9 Kagiso Rabada PBKS 10 273 32 2/18 27.3 8.53 19.2 0 0 0 10 Khaleel Ahmed DC 10 280 31 2/21 28 9.03 18.6 0 0 2