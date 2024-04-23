Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 11:03 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after RR vs MI
Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after Orange Cap race and Purple Cap race after match 38 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians
- Sports
- 2 min read
The match 38 of IPL saw Rajasthan Royals demolish Mumbai Indians as they chased down a total of 180 runs with ease and register a nine wicket win. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred came back to form and starred for the Rajasthan Royals with his fantastic 104* of 60 balls. But Sandeep Sharma's heroics for RR in the first innings where he took a fifer by conceding only 18 runs meant that he was awarded the Player of the match award. Sanjus Samson will be mightily pleased with his team's effort last night as they are now four points clear at the top of IPL 2024 points table.
As for the Mumbai Indians Tilak Verma and Nehal Wadhera were the only bright spots in the match, as they registered another loss. It has been a tough campaign for new Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya as this continues a disappointing start to the season for the five time champions.
This marks Rajasthan Royals' seventh win in eight games as their tally now goes up to 14 points at the top of the IPL 2024 standings and are on the brink of sealing their spot in the Playoffs. As for the Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya, they are languishing at the seventh spot in the IPL points table after winning just three out of their first eight games.
Here are the updated IPL 2024 Points Table. Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboard after RR vs MI
IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RR vs MI
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|7
|1
|14
|0.698
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|5
|2
|10
|1.206
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|10
|0.914
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|4
|3
|8
|0.529
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|8
|0.123
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|4
|4
|8
|-1.055
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-0.227
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-1.477
|9
|Punjab Kings
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-0.292
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|1
|7
|2
|-1.046
IPL 2024 Orange Cap
Virat Kohli is still at the top of the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race but Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head is quickly threatening the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star man's grip on the cap. After RR vs MI Sanju Samson is in the fourth spot for the orange cap leaderboard, while Riyan Parag is at third.
|Player
|R
|SR
|Mat
|Inn
|NO
|HS
|Avg
|30s
|50s
|100s
|6s
|Virat Kohli
|379
|150
|8
|8
|2
|113*
|63
|1
|2
|1
|16
|Travis Head
|324
|216
|6
|6
|0
|102
|54
|1
|2
|1
|18
|Riyan Parag
|318
|161
|8
|7
|2
|84*
|63
|2
|3
|0
|20
|Sanju Samson
|314
|152
|8
|8
|3
|82*
|62
|1
|3
|0
|13
|Rohit Sharma
|303
|162
|8
|8
|1
|105*
|43
|4
|0
|1
|18
|Shubman Gill
|298
|146
|8
|8
|1
|89*
|42
|3
|2
|0
|9
|Sunil Narine
|286
|176
|7
|7
|0
|109
|40
|1
|1
|1
|20
|KL Rahul
|286
|143
|7
|7
|0
|82
|40
|3
|2
|0
|11
|Jos Buttler
|285
|146
|7
|7
|2
|107*
|57
|1
|0
|2
|10
|Tilak Varma
|273
|151
|8
|8
|2
|65
|45
|3
|2
|0
|14
IPL 2024 Purple Cap
Rajasthan Royals' leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the first man on the planet to take 200 wickets in the IPL during the encounter against Mumbai Indians. By doing so, Yuzvendra Chahal has tied Jasprit Bumrah with 13 wickets, however Bumrah still holds the purple cap due to better economy.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|WKTS
|RUNS
|OVR
|BBF
|AVG
|EC
|SR
|3W
|5W
|MDNS
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|13
|204
|32
|5/21
|15.69
|6.37
|14.76
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|13
|265
|30
|3/11
|20.38
|8.83
|13.84
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|13
|278
|29
|3/15
|21.38
|9.58
|13.38
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Gerald Coetzee
|MI
|12
|288
|28.3
|4/34
|24
|10.1
|14.25
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Sam Curran
|PBKS
|11
|211
|24
|3/28
|19.18
|8.79
|13.09
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|11
|226
|24
|4/29
|20.54
|9.41
|13.09
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|10
|152
|20
|4/55
|15.2
|7.6
|12
|2
|0
|0
|8
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|10
|170
|20
|4/19
|17
|8.5
|12
|2
|0
|1
|9
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|10
|273
|32
|2/18
|27.3
|8.53
|19.2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DC
|10
|280
|31
|2/21
|28
|9.03
|18.6
|0
|0
|2
Published April 23rd, 2024 at 11:03 IST