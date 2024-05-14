Updated May 14th, 2024 at 05:28 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Who stands where in updated IPL standings after GT vs KKR match abandoned
Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table, Purple Cap Race, Orange Cap race, after the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders were supposed to go neck and neck with each other in match 63 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in what was a do or die clash for the home side.
But as it turned out, Shubman Gill's team were knocked out of the playoffs race as the match was called off due to rain storms in Gujarat. Titans are now with 11 points with one more game in hand the best they can improve to is 13 points which won't be good enough to overtake SRH in 4th spot. This marks tha first time in Gujarat Titans short but successful history that they won't be making the trip to the playoffs let alone the finals.
Advertisement
As for KKR, they have further solidified their top spot with 19 points and one more game left to play. KKR have distanced themselves from the playoffs race which has everyone from RR in 2nd to DC in 7th still in the hunt.
RR, CSK and SRH still have the best chance of qualifying for the playoffs with each team needing one win to seal their places. Whereas LSG, RCB and DC require results to fall in their favour if they want to qualify for post season.
Also Read | GT eliminated from IPL 2024 playoffs after rain mars match against KKR
Advertisement
IPL 2024 Points Table after GT vs KKR
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|1.428
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|0.349
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.528
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.406
|5
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|0.387
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.482
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.769
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|-1.063
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
|10
|Punjab Kings
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.423
Also Read | Big Blow to RCB ahead of do-or-die clash vs CSK; playoff spot in line
Advertisement
IPL 2024 Orange Cap Race after GT vs KKR
|No
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RUNS
|MATCHES
|INNS
|AVG
|SR
|4S
|6S
|1
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|661
|13
|13
|66.1
|155.16
|56
|33
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|583
|13
|13
|58.3
|141.5
|58
|18
|3
|Travis Head
|SRH
|533
|11
|11
|53.3
|201.89
|61
|31
|4
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|527
|12
|12
|47.9
|141.28
|48
|16
|5
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|486
|12
|12
|60.75
|158.3
|44
|23
|6
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|483
|12
|11
|60.37
|153.82
|32
|31
|7
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|461
|12
|12
|38.41
|182.93
|46
|32
|8
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|460
|12
|12
|38.33
|136.09
|41
|16
|9
|Phil Salt
|KKR
|435
|12
|12
|39.54
|182
|50
|24
|10
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|426
|12
|12
|38.72
|147.4
|37
|15
IPL 2024 Purple Cap race after GT vs KKR
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|WKTS
|RUNS
|OVR
|BBF
|AVG
|EC
|SR
|3W
|5W
|MDNS
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|20
|336
|51.5
|5/21
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|20
|400
|41
|3/15
|20
|9.75
|12.3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|KKR
|18
|367
|44
|3/16
|20.38
|8.34
|14.66
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Tushar Deshpande
|CSK
|16
|375
|44
|4/27
|23.43
|8.52
|16.5
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DC
|16
|457
|48
|2/21
|28.56
|9.52
|18
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|16
|332
|34.1
|3/24
|20.75
|9.71
|12.81
|2
|0
|0
|7
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|16
|437
|42.2
|4/29
|27.31
|10.32
|15.87
|1
|0
|0
|8
|Mukesh Kumar
|DC
|16
|335
|31.3
|3/14
|20.93
|10.63
|11.81
|3
|0
|0
|9
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|15
|312
|47
|2/22
|20.8
|6.63
|18.8
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|15
|339
|39
|4/55
|22.6
|8.69
|15.6
|2
|0
|0
Advertisement
Published May 14th, 2024 at 05:28 IST