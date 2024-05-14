Updated May 14th, 2024 at 05:28 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Who stands where in updated IPL standings after GT vs KKR match abandoned

Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table, Purple Cap Race, Orange Cap race, after the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
GT vs KKR match abandoned due to rain | Image:IPL/BCCI
Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders were supposed to go neck and neck with each other in match 63 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in what was a do or die clash for the home side.

But as it turned out, Shubman Gill's team were knocked out of the playoffs race as the match was called off due to rain storms in Gujarat. Titans are now with 11 points with one more game in hand the best they can improve to is 13 points which won't be good enough to overtake SRH in 4th spot.  This marks tha first time in Gujarat Titans short but successful history that they won't be making the trip to the playoffs let alone the finals.

As for KKR, they have further solidified their top spot with 19 points and one more game left to play. KKR have distanced themselves from the playoffs race which has everyone from RR in 2nd to DC in 7th still in the hunt.

RR, CSK and SRH still have the best chance of qualifying for the playoffs with each team needing one win to seal their places. Whereas LSG, RCB and DC require results to fall in their favour if they want to qualify for post season.

IPL 2024 Points Table after GT vs KKR 

RankTeamsMatWLNR(No Result)Pts.NRR
1Kolkata Knight Riders13931191.428
2Rajasthan Royals12840160.349
3Chennai Super Kings13760140.528
4Sunrisers Hyderabad12750140.406
5Royal Challengers Bengaluru13670120.387
6Delhi Capitals1367012-0.482
7Lucknow Super Giants1266012-0.769
8Gujarat Titans1357111-1.063
9Mumbai Indians134908-0.271
10Punjab Kings124808-0.423

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Race after GT vs KKR

NoPLAYERTEAMRUNSMATCHESINNSAVGSR4S6S
1Virat KohliRCB661131366.1155.165633
2Ruturaj GaikwadCSK583131358.3141.55818
3Travis HeadSRH533111153.3201.896131
4Sai SudharsanGT527121247.9141.284816
5Sanju SamsonRR486121260.75158.34423
6Riyan ParagRR483121160.37153.823231
7Sunil NarineKKR461121238.41182.934632
8KL RahulLSG460121238.33136.094116
9Phil SaltKKR435121239.541825024
10Shubman GillGT426121238.72147.43715

IPL 2024 Purple Cap race after GT vs KKR

POSPLAYERTEAMWKTSRUNSOVRBBFAVGECSR3W5WMDNS
1Jasprit BumrahMI2033651.55/2116.86.4815.55310
2Harshal PatelPBKS20400413/15209.7512.3400
3Varun ChakaravarthyKKR18367443/1620.388.3414.66300
4Tushar DeshpandeCSK16375444/2723.438.5216.5200
5Khaleel AhmedDC16457482/2128.569.5218002
6Harshit RanaKKR1633234.13/2420.759.7112.81200
7Arshdeep SinghPBKS1643742.24/2927.3110.3215.87100
8Mukesh KumarDC1633531.33/1420.9310.6311.81300
9Sunil NarineKKR15312472/2220.86.6318.8000
10Kuldeep YadavDC15339394/5522.68.6915.6200
