Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders were supposed to go neck and neck with each other in match 63 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in what was a do or die clash for the home side.

But as it turned out, Shubman Gill's team were knocked out of the playoffs race as the match was called off due to rain storms in Gujarat. Titans are now with 11 points with one more game in hand the best they can improve to is 13 points which won't be good enough to overtake SRH in 4th spot. This marks tha first time in Gujarat Titans short but successful history that they won't be making the trip to the playoffs let alone the finals.

As for KKR, they have further solidified their top spot with 19 points and one more game left to play. KKR have distanced themselves from the playoffs race which has everyone from RR in 2nd to DC in 7th still in the hunt.

Our final home game has sadly been called off due to rain 💔#AavaDe | #GTKarshe | #TATAIPL2024 | #GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/ypG63XzJDD — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans)

RR, CSK and SRH still have the best chance of qualifying for the playoffs with each team needing one win to seal their places. Whereas LSG, RCB and DC require results to fall in their favour if they want to qualify for post season.

IPL 2024 Points Table after GT vs KKR

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Race after GT vs KKR

No PLAYER TEAM RUNS MATCHES INNS AVG SR 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli RCB 661 13 13 66.1 155.16 56 33 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 583 13 13 58.3 141.5 58 18 3 Travis Head SRH 533 11 11 53.3 201.89 61 31 4 Sai Sudharsan GT 527 12 12 47.9 141.28 48 16 5 Sanju Samson RR 486 12 12 60.75 158.3 44 23 6 Riyan Parag RR 483 12 11 60.37 153.82 32 31 7 Sunil Narine KKR 461 12 12 38.41 182.93 46 32 8 KL Rahul LSG 460 12 12 38.33 136.09 41 16 9 Phil Salt KKR 435 12 12 39.54 182 50 24 10 Shubman Gill GT 426 12 12 38.72 147.4 37 15

IPL 2024 Purple Cap race after GT vs KKR

POS PLAYER TEAM WKTS RUNS OVR BBF AVG EC SR 3W 5W MDNS 1 Jasprit Bumrah MI 20 336 51.5 5/21 16.8 6.48 15.55 3 1 0 2 Harshal Patel PBKS 20 400 41 3/15 20 9.75 12.3 4 0 0 3 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 18 367 44 3/16 20.38 8.34 14.66 3 0 0 4 Tushar Deshpande CSK 16 375 44 4/27 23.43 8.52 16.5 2 0 0 5 Khaleel Ahmed DC 16 457 48 2/21 28.56 9.52 18 0 0 2 6 Harshit Rana KKR 16 332 34.1 3/24 20.75 9.71 12.81 2 0 0 7 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 16 437 42.2 4/29 27.31 10.32 15.87 1 0 0 8 Mukesh Kumar DC 16 335 31.3 3/14 20.93 10.63 11.81 3 0 0 9 Sunil Narine KKR 15 312 47 2/22 20.8 6.63 18.8 0 0 0 10 Kuldeep Yadav DC 15 339 39 4/55 22.6 8.69 15.6 2 0 0