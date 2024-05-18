Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Chennai Super Kings match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be an epic match. This season is no exception to the high-stakes contests that dominate the playoff race on this league stage. Bengaluru and Chennai are fighting for the final playoff position after Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Rajasthan all locked up their spots. This season, RCB has proven to be incredibly resilient. Few would have imagined their current standing after a miserable start that included seven losses in their first eight games. They did, however, recover quite well, winning their next five games to secure their playoff spot. If Chennai defeats Bengaluru and both Rajasthan and Hyderabad lose, they have a strong chance of winning it. The prospect of rain on matchday is another intriguing element to this high-stakes match. Bengaluru's campaign would be over if Chennai advanced to the playoffs by a washout. Take a look at the Dream11 predictions, tips and updates for today's high-stakes match.

IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Shivam Dube, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Richard Gleeson

IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Toss Update

The IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 07:00 PM IST.

IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Weather Report

The AccuWeather report indicates that there is a 35 to 50% possibility of precipitation on Saturday during the match hours. The nighttime temperature is probably going to be in the neighborhood of 27 degrees Celsius with 65% humidity. On Thursday, Bengaluru saw very little rain, and on Friday, the weather was mainly gloomy. Nonetheless, a number of weather projections indicate that Saturday will be rather rainy, with significant drizzles expected during the game.

IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Pitch Update

It is anticipated that the wicket at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will help the hitters. However, considering that the Bengaluru wicket has been covered for the past two days due to rainy weather, it is difficult to forecast how it will behave during the RCB vs. CSK match.

IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Predicted Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Predicted XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Cameron Greem, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Daryl Mitchell, Richard Gleeson, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni (WK), Simarjeet Singh

IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Full Squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly