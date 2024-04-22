Advertisement

At Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the Indian Premier League of 2024, a titanic match between the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians is scheduled. With just one loss so far this season, RR comes into the game riding high after a thrilling victory against Kolkata. Rajasthan is going for their seventh season-long success, their confidence skyrocketing following their most recent triumph. Mumbai, on the other hand, defeated Punjab in a thrilling victory. Both Mumbai and Rajasthan are desperate to win; Mumbai wants to move up the ladder, while Rajasthan wants to stay at the top of the league. There is a lot of excitement surrounding another thrilling match. We shall have to wait and see who wins this titans' duel.

Also Read: MASSIVE CONTROVERSY! Enraged Virat Kohli fumes at umpire after given out on possible no-ball - WATCH

Advertisement

IPL 2024, RR vs MI: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction picks RR vs MI

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma

Advertisement

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Advertisement

IPL 2024, RR vs MI Toss Update RR vs MI

The IPL 2024, RR vs MI toss will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur at 07:00 PM

Advertisement

IPL 2024, RR vs MI Weather Report RR vs MI

Jaipur's temperature on Monday is predicted by Accuweather to be 35°C during the day and 25°C at night. During the day, the sky will be clear; at night, it will be a little cloudy. Rain is 4% likely during the day and 2% likely at night. By day, the humidity will be 27%, while at night, it will be 30%.

Advertisement

Also Read: IPL 2024: RCB's Qualification Scenario - How can Bengaluru reach Playoffs?

IPL 2024, RR vs MI Pitch Update RR vs MI

It is anticipated that the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will feature a solid sporting wicket, with a little advantage to the pursuing side. The captain who wins the toss may decide to bowl first to take advantage of the circumstances from the outset, given the nature of the pitch. Teams have scored more than 180 runs in all four of this season's Sawai Mann Singh Stadium contests. The ball will come onto the bat smoothly, making it simpler for batters to score runs, especially in the later phases of the game. Because of the pitch's abrupt turn and bounce, which make it difficult for batsmen to navigate, spinners will also be used.

IPL 2024, RR vs MI Predicted Playing XI RR vs MI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

Advertisement

IPL 2024, RR vs MI Full Squad RR vs MI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad

Sanju Samson (c and wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger

Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka