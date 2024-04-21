Updated April 21st, 2024 at 18:51 IST
MASSIVE CONTROVERSY! Enraged Virat Kohli fumes at umpire after given out on possible no-ball - WATCH
Virat Kohli's dismissal during the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match has become a subject of controversy at the Eden Gardens. Watch what transpired at Eden Gardens.
Virat Kohli's dismissal during the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match has become a subject of controversy at the Eden Gardens. Kohli was out-caught during the third over of the RCB innings. He complained about the height of the delivery and straightaway took the Drs. The third umpire did not find conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire's call. Not the ideal sight for Virat Kohli. Hence, he was seen enraged with the call and on his way to the dressing room he gave an earful to the official.
The KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 once again spewed matters which are not related to cricket. Virat Kohli, who looked in ominous form scored a splendid six off Mitchell Starc earlier, but in the third over he received his marching orders, following a debatable dismissal. Harshit Rana bowled a full toss that seemingly went over the waist height of Kohli. The umpire gave it out, but Kohli wasn't convinced, thus, sent the decision upstairs. The third umpire saw that Kohli was standing out of his crease and hence stayed with the on-field umpire's call. The decision incensed Kohli, who vented out at the on-field officials.
Virat Kohli was so exasperated with the decision that he showcased his frustration on the way back as well
Published April 21st, 2024 at 18:17 IST