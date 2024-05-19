Advertisement

Match 69 of the Indian Premier League 2024 will showcase Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) facing off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today at 3:30 pm. With Sunrisers boasting the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and experienced bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, their strong lineup is set to challenge Punjab Kings, led by Jitesh Sharma in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, and bolstered by the power-hitting capabilities of players like Shashank Singh and Jonny Bairstow. The clash is anticipated to be an intense contest between two formidable teams aiming for a positive conclusion to this T20 fixture.

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction picks

WICKETKEEPER

Heinrich Klaasen, Prabhsimran Singh

BATTERS

Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc), Rilee Rossouw, Ashutosh Sharma

ALL-ROUNDERS

Shashank Singh, K. Nitesh Reddy

BOWLERS

Harshal Patel, T. Natarajan, Pat Cummins

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Toss Update

The IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS match toss will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at 03:00 PM IST

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Weather Report

The weather at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad is currently cloudy with a temperature of 28.2°C. Humidity stands at 78%, indicating some moisture in the air. These conditions suggest a moderately humid and overcast atmosphere at the stadium.

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Pitch Update

In an afternoon game with potential rain, the toss-winning side may opt to chase. SRH's Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma lead a strong batting unit, while Punjab Kings rely on sharp bowler Harshal Patel. The pitch favors batting, suggesting an average score of 203, with a 65% preference for pace bowling and 35% for spin.

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Predicted Playing XI

SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

SRH Impact Substitute Options: T Natarajan

PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH: Prabhsimran Singh, Thharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS Impact Substitute Options: Vidhwath Kaverappa

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

