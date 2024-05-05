Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2024 league stage clash on Saturday. RCB beat GT by 4 wickets to gain 2 crucial points in the IPL 2024 table. Mohammed Siraj was named the player of the match for picking up 4 wickets for 29 runs.

RCB won the toss and elected to field first against the visiting GT team. Mohammed Siraj dismissed openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha to put pressure on GT straightaway. RCB managed to restrict GT to a paltry score of 147 runs. Shahrukh Khan was GT's best batter on the day with important contributions coming from Rahul Tewatia and David Miller.

RCB's fielding also played a role in GT's downfall. Virat Kohli executed an amazing run out to send Tewatia back to the pavilion. RCB then chased down the target with 38 balls to spare. Faf du Plessis played the captain's knock of 64 off 23 balls while Virat Kohli supported him with a crucial 42 runs off 27 balls.

IPL 2024: Updated points table

After the match, RCB climbed to the seventh spot on the IPL 2024 points table with four wins in 11 games. Rajasthan Royals remain at the top of the table with 16 points and 8 wins in 10 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders are second with 14 points - 7 wins in 10 games. Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad are third and fourth on the table with 12 points each.

The IPL 2024 playoffs are approaching with just 18 games to go in the league stage. The IPL playoffs are set to kick off from May 21 onwards with the final slated to be held on May 26. All ten teams are in contention for a spot in the top four at the moment but it is highly unlikely that Mumbai Indians would make it.