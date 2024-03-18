Advertisement

With the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) about to begin in a few days, let's take a look at the standouts from the previous seasons. Each year at the end of the tournament, a player is recognised for his consistent performance throughout the season and gets crowned as the MVP of the season. During the initial years in the IPL, this award was given the conventional tag i.e., Player of the Tournament. However, in 2013, a transition took place and MVP came into existence.

Since the award is presented to a player who has significantly contributed in the victory of his team, through varied roles, hence, all-rounders have had a primary claim on the prize. Nevertheless, there have also been instances when an exceptional display from a batter has topped the charts. To mention a couple, Virat Kohli's impeccable 973-run season, and Shubman Gill's coming of age IPL 2023 season. Aside them them, here is a detailed year-wise attention to the subject.

Shane Watson (2008)

In the inaugural season, Shane Watson emerged as a revelation for Rajasthan Royals. The Australian all-rounder consistently made runs with his bat and used to pick wickets at regular intervals too. He amassed a total of 472 runs and snared away with 17 wickets in that season. He was instrumental in Rajasthan Royals winning the title.

Adam Gilchrist (2009)

Adam Gilchrist led the Deccan Chargers from the front. The explosive batter appeared as the prized wicket in that season. He scored a total of 495 runs in the edition and took home the Player of the Series award.

Sachin Tendulkar (2010)

Sachin Tendulkar was the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2009. The master blaster smashed a total of 618 runs in the season for Mumbai Indians and won the Orange Cup, plus, the Player of the Tournament award.

Chris Gayle (2011)

The Gayle storm had struck the IPL in 2011. The Universe Boss hammed a whopping 608 runs that season and ended up being adjudged as the Player of the Tournament

Sunil Narine (2012)

Kolkata Knight Riders won the trophy in 2012, and the biggest promulgator of their victory was Sunil Narine. The player was equally lethal with both bat and bowl.

Shane Watson (2013)

Shane Watson returned to being the MVP for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2013. He scored a total of 543 runs that season.

Glenn Maxwell (2014)

Glenn Maxwell fired on cylinders in his debut season for Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab, back then). The Aussie scored a total of 552 runs in IPL 2014 and was a major reason behind Punjab's escalation to the final.

Andre Russell (2015)

Andre Russell emerged as the X factor for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2015. The player was a sublime hit with both bat and ball during the season and in the end, he became the MVP of the season.

Virat Kohli (2016)

Virat Kohli's unprecedented performance in IPL 2016 is seen as a record that may never be broken. The player was in unbelievable form that season and scored a total of 973 runs.

Ben Stokes (2017)

England's effervescent all-rounder played his best IPL cricket under MS Dhoni in 2017. The all-rounder contributed significantly for Rising Pune Supergiants in the season. Through his consistent contributions, RPS reached the final.

Sunil Narine (2018)

Sunil Narine repeated the 2012 heroics for KKR in 2018. The player was again a behemoth with both bat and ball. Hence, was pushed for the MVP award.

Andre Russell (2019)

Kolkata Knight Riders have certain match-winners in their squad. Andre Russell is supposedly the leader in the list. He won the MVP award for the franchise in 2019.

Jofra Archer (2020)

Jofra Archer, who had showcased his mettle at the international stage, was in prime form during the season. His skill was recognised and was acknowledged as the MVP of the season.

Harshal Patel (2021)

Who could forget the exploits of Purple Patel in IPL 2021. The all-rounder picked up a record 32 wickets in the season and occasions was handy with the bat as well.

Jos Buttler (2022)

Jos Buttler broke the record of Chris Gayle and became the foreigner with the most runs in IPL in a single season. The English batter scored a total of 863 runs in the season.

Shubman Gill (2023)

The year 2023 will be remembered for Shubman Gill. The player showcased how blazing he can be as he scored 890 runs in the season for Gujarat Titans.

