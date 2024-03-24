Updated March 24th, 2024 at 17:44 IST
'You can't say no': Mohammed Shami renders MILLION DOLLAR advice to Shubman Gill ahead of GT vs MI
Ahead of the start of his journey as a captain of the Gujarat Titans side in IPL 2024, Mohammed Shami has a rational word of advice for Shubman Gill.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Shubman Gill's debut gala as the captain of the Gujarat Titans side is scheduled to take place on Sunday. Gill, who was given the position at the helm following the departure of Hardik Pandya from the side, will begin his skipper journey by taking on his former commander, now the chief of Mumbai Indians. The GT vs MI contest will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar lavishes heavy praise on 22-year-old KKR match-winner
Advertisement
Mohammed Shami on Shubman Gill getting the captaincy
Ahead of the start of the Gujarat Titans' IPL 2024 campaign, Mohammed Shami has a special message for the young new captain of Gujarat Titans. Shami, who won't feature in IPL 2024 for GT owing to injury, has showcased his team-manship by coming up with some words of encouragement for Gill. According to Shami, Gill has received the onus out of the blue but would have to take the responsibility now. Much experienced Shami, suggests Gill to not take the pressure of captaincy and have patience in his pursuits. Here's what he said.
Advertisement
"The captaincy came early, and he wouldn't have expected it; I feel the same. But you had to take the responsibility one day. You have been performing well in past seasons and producing good performances in international cricket, too,” Shami said on Cricbuzz.
“You don't have to take too much load over the captaincy, just be normal and have patience. The more you stay calm, the better it will be. You have the responsibility now; you can't say no. Just focus on your skills and how you can balance your team,” Shami added.
Advertisement
Also Read | IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live Score & Updates
Advertisement
IPL 2024: Huge season for Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans underwent significant changes during the off-season. Aside from marching in with a new captain, the side has welcomed the likes of Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kartik Tyagi, Robin Minz, etc. into the squad. The side has functioned well since its origination, and with the transition in leadership, it would be intriguing to see whether they continue to dominate the way they have in the past couple of seasons, or will endure a downward trajectory in IPL 2024.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 24th, 2024 at 17:44 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Tips To Maintain A Jade PlantWeb Stories7 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.