In a thrilling match on Friday, Royal Challengers (RCB) scored 173/6 in 20 overs. Super Kings (CSK) chased down the target, finishing at 176/4 in 18.4 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 8 balls to spare. Mustafizur Rahman from CSK was the Player of the Match for his impressive bowling figures of 4/29 in 4 overs. Anuj Rawat top-scored for RCB with 48 off 25 balls, while Dinesh Karthik contributed 38* off 26 balls. For CSK, Rachin Ravindra scored 37 off 15 balls, and Shivam Dube added an unbeaten 34* off 28 balls. The match marked the first successful match of the IPL 2024, and CSK started their title defense in style. The intense match was marked after RCB won the toss and chose to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni share a heartwarming moment at Chepauk Stadium

At the Chepauk stadium on March 22, Chennai Super Kings easily defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the 2024 Indian Premier League, winning by six wickets. The match not only featured exciting cricket but also emphasised the lasting friendship between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, two cricketing greats.

In the middle of RCB's batting innings, Kohli and Dhoni—former teammates on the Indian national team—showcased their friendship both on and off the pitch. A fan posted a video of Kohli embracing Dhoni and exchanging pleasantries, signifying the respect that the two legends have for one another.

As the players mingled after the game, Kohli and Dhoni had another heartwarming moment as they embraced in a show of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

After winning the toss, RCB decided to bat first on the pitch. Although the squad got off to a fantastic start thanks to Faf du Plessis, Kohli had to take a more cautious approach early on as wickets went quickly. Ajinkya Rahane's superb fielding prevented Kohli from accelerating, and Rachin Ravindra made a vital catch as a result.

In the meantime, Dhoni delighted both fans and critics by showcasing his genius behind the stumps with outstanding wicketkeeping abilities. Dhoni's skills weren't even needed at the crease as CSK's batters effectively pursued their objective in the chase, guaranteeing a comfortable victory with six wickets remaining.

Soon, RCB will welcome Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 25 while CSK will play Gujarat Titans on March 26.