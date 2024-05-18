Advertisement

With unparalleled statistics and never seen before consistency Virat Kohli has reached the pinnacle of the sports world. Whether it is hitting sixes at will or running between the wickets, Kohli's game possesses every skill. Through his dedication, the batter has won India countless matches and has obtained the stature of an idol. He represents a cult fan-following and comes as an inspiration to many from all walks of life. Despite soaring to an unattainable height, he remains a student of the game and still wants to continue learning and add more elements to an already rich skill set. He recently made it known what qualifies he aspires to him from his India teammate Rohit Sharma and his former captain MS Dhoni.

Virat Kohli singles out the skills he wants to take from MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

As the IPL 2024 is at its business end, Virat Kohli and RCBV are in the quest for the remaining playoff spot. They will take on CSK in their final league fixture, which will also decide their destiny in the tournament. If Royal Challengers Bengaluru beats Chennai Super Kings by 18 or more runs or chases the target before the 18.1 over mark, then they will advance to the next stage. Any other result including a rain wash out will open the door for CSK to prevail.

Ahead of the start of the huge clash, Virat Kohli was asked to state the qualities he would like to impart from some of his India teammates. He took the names of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and South African Heinrich Klassen, and divulged one feature from each of the player's games that he would like to imbibe.

Kohli said he wants to take up Bumrah's expertise in bowling Yorkers, the quality of Rohit Sharma's pull shot, MS Dhoni's fielding tactics, KL Rahul's ability to take a catch from left hand, and Heinrich Klassen's backfoot six. Kohli told JioCinema.

While Virat Kohli is already seen as a complete batsman, adding these characteristics, he will be the most complete cricketer of all time.

