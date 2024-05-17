Advertisement

The fate of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) playoff aspirations hangs in the balance following the abandonment of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) due to rain in Hyderabad. With no play possible, both teams were awarded one point each, further complicating the playoff scenarios as the tournament enters its crucial stages.

What happens to RCB's qualification scenario?

The match, scheduled between SRH and GT, was eagerly anticipated as both teams aimed to secure crucial points to bolster their playoff chances. However, nature had other plans as heavy rain played spoilsport, leaving the players and fans disappointed. Despite efforts to wait out the weather, the umpires ultimately deemed the conditions unsuitable for play, leading to the abandonment of the match with just a solitary ball bowled.

This unfortunate turn of events has significant implications, particularly for RCB, who were keenly observing the outcome of the SRH vs GT encounter. With SRH inching ahead to the third position in the IPL 2024 points table, RCB's path to the playoffs becomes more challenging.

SRH's ascent to the third spot, with 15 points from 13 matches, solidifies their playoff berth, leaving Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants eliminated from the competition. However, for RCB, the scenario remains uncertain as they await the final verdict on their playoff hopes, which now heavily depend on the outcome of their remaining matches and the performances of other teams.

𝙎𝙪𝙣𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙃𝙮𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙗𝙖𝙙 are through to #TATAIPL 2024 Playoffs 🧡



Which will be the final team to qualify 🤔#TATAIPL | #SRHvGT | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/6Z7h5kiI4o — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

As for Gujarat Titans, the washout against SRH adds to their woes, keeping them stagnant in the eighth position with 12 points from 14 matches. With a mix of wins, defeats, and now two no-results, GT's journey in IPL 2024 has been marred by inconsistency and unfortunate weather interruptions.

With the IPL 2024 playoffs looming closer, the stakes are higher than ever for RCB, whose destiny hangs in the balance as they seek to secure a coveted spot in the knockout stages. RCB will play against CSK in a virtual knockout match on May 18 that will decide who will go past the league stage.