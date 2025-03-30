IPL 2025: Coach Rahul Dravid Backs Interim Captain Riyan Parag Following RR's Two Defeats, Says 'He's Adapted Really Well'

Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a sluggish start to the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League, failing to clinch a single in the first two games of the season. However, that didn't change head coach Rahul Dravid's mindset as he still backed interim captain Riyan Parag, saying he has adapted really well.

Before the start of the 18th season of the IPL, the Rajasthan-based franchise announced that Riyan Parag would be leading the side. The decision was made as Sanju Samson continues to recover from his finger surgery. Although, Samson has played the first two games for the Royals but as a batter.

I Think He's Adapted Really Well: Rahul Dravid On Riyan Parag

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Dravid accepted that it was not easy for Parag to lead the side against Sunrisers Hyderabad, when the opponents were scoring 280 runs on a flat surface. The head coach also praised the youngster for his calm display during the games in IPL 2025.

“I think he's adapted really well. It's not easy to captain when the team [Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)] is scoring 280 runs on a flat wicket. The first game is probably a tough game to be a captain. But I think the calmness that he showed and the fact that it didn't seem like our team was panicking was really good,” Dravid said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Dravid also pointed out how Parag came to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders, realising the wicket was spin-friendly.

“Even in the game against KKR [Kolkata Knight Riders], his brave decision to bring himself on [with the ball], realising that the wicket was turning, with two left-handers batting, to bowl the fifth over in the powerplay, was a brave decision and a correct decision. So I think he's been very impressive…,” he added.

RR To Play CSK In Guwahati On March 30