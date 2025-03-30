IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Arrives In Guwahati Ahead Of RR vs CSK Clash, Sea Of People Try To Catch Glimpse Of 'Thala' | WATCH

Indian Premier League: Ahead of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) upcoming match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), star CSK wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni arrived in Guwahati, where he received a rousing welcome from the local crowd.

People gathered in huge numbers on the roads of Guwahati just to catch a glimpse of the former CSK skipper. Fans are seen big portraits of MS Dhoni while welcoming him to the ‘gateway to NorthEast India’. What it seems from the viral video on social media, the Chennai-based franchise arrived in Guwahati on Saturday, March 29 evening.

Watch The Video Here

MS Dhoni displayed a poor performance in CSK's 50-run defeat to RCB in their previous fixture of the tournament. The 43-year-old scored 30 runs from 16 balls at a strike rate of 187.50. He slammed three fours and two sixes during his time on the crease but failed to help his side seal a victory.

Despite showcasing a poor performance on Friday, March 28, Dhoni became CSK's highest run-scorer in the IPL history. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 4699 runs in 204 innings for the five-time IPL champions. He surpassed Suresh Raina (4687) to achieve the remarkable milestone. Apart from the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Dhoni has played for CSK in all the editions of the IPL.

The wicketkeeper-batter played 266 IPL matches in his career, scoring 5273 runs at a strike rate of 137.68 and an average of 39.35. He has slammed 24 fifties in the extravagant tournament but has yet to smash a century. In the 2024 edition, Dhoni played 14 matches and scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 220.55, even though he was suffering from a knee injury back then.

CSK To Play RR In Guwahati On March 30