'We Are Good Competitors': Sai Kishore Clears Air On Altercation With 'Good Friend' Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI Clash

Indian Premier League: Following Gujarat Titans' (GT) 36-run triumph over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29, GT spinner Sai Kishore cleared the air on the altercation with MI skipper Hardik Pandya, saying they are good competitors.

The two former teammates, Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore, had a fiery exchange during the IPL 2025 clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on Saturday, March 30.

The incident took place in the 14th over of the second inning when Hardik Pandya faced Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore. Pandya defended Kishore's delivery, and soon, the bowler came forward to collect the ball. The two cricketers had a fiery eye contact, which made the game more intense. But later it calmed down, Hardik showed a hand gesture in disguised which proved that he doesn't wanna continue it anymore.

'We Are Good Competitors': Sai Kishore On Incident With Hardik Pandya

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Sai Kishore called Hardik Pandya a “good friend” of him. The GT spinner added that inside the field, it should be like that, and anybody is an opponent when playing a game.

"He’s a good friend of mine, inside the field it should be like that. Inside the field, anybody is an opponent but we don’t take things personally. We are good competitors, that's how I think the game should be," Sai Kishore said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

MI Holds Ninth Place In IPL 2025 Standings

Mumbai Indians stand in the ninth place in the IPL 2025 standings after conceding two back-to-back defeats in the ongoing extravagant tournament. The five-time IPL champions will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their forthcoming match of the T20 tournament on Monday, March 31, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.