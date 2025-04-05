Good News For Lucknow! LSG Head Coach Justin Langer Provides Major Fitness Update On Mayank Yadav, Says 'He's Up And Running'

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer shared major fitness updates on young fast-bowler Mayank Yadav and said that the 22-year-old is up and running. Langer gave injury updates on Mayank following Lucknow's much-needed triumph over Mumbai Indians on Friday, April 4th at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The Lucknow-based franchise clinched a 12-run triumph over Mumbai Indians in the 16th Indian Premier League (IPL) match. LSG bowler Digvesh Singh Rathi was named the 'Player of the Match' after his economical four-over spell in the second inning.

Mayank's Up And Running: LSG Head Coach Justin Langer

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Justin Langer said that Mayank has been working hard at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The LSG head coach confirmed that he saw the young pacer's video and said that the 22-year-old is bowling at about 90 to 95 per cent.

Langer also made a big claim and added that there has been no other Indian who has bowled faster than Mayank Yadav. However, LSG head coach didn't provide any timeline for Mayank's return to the squad.

"What I do know is he's working very hard at the NCA, and I saw some video of him bowling yesterday [Thursday] and he was bowling at about 90 to 95%. So Mayank's up and running, which is really great for Indian cricket, for IPL. We saw the impact he had last year. I don't think there's been a bowler in India who's bowled faster than Mayank Yadav. That's why there's so much talk about him," Langer said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The head coach added that Mayank needs a couple more of bowls at BCCI's CoE, and then he will be fit to join the LSG camp.

"He's up, he's keen to get going. He bowled really well in Bangalore yesterday at the NCA. I think you have another couple of bowls and hopefully... NCA, to their credit, have obviously done a very good job because they've got Avesh Khan back for us, they've got our Akash Deep back for us. So we really appreciate the work they're doing to get the boys back playing and now hopefully Mayank as well," he added.

LSG To Face KKR In Their Upcoming IPL 2025 Fixture

LSG are currently standing at the sixth place on the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of +0.048. The Super Giants will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their upcoming match of the ongoing T20 tournament on April 8th.