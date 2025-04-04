sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 4th 2025, 11:06 IST

WATCH | Will King Oblige? Kohli Gets Bizarre B'Day Request From RCB Star

IPL 2025, Virat Kohli: So yes, despite the loss against Gujarat, the mood in the RCB camp is high and that is a positive sign as this is a long tournament.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Chikara requests a special gift from Kohli
Chikara requests a special gift from Kohli | Image: RCB X Screengrab

IPL 2025, Virat Kohli : So yes, despite the loss against Gujarat , the mood in the RCB camp is high and that is a positive sign as this is a long tournament. There is no doubting the fact that Kohli is arguably the most popular modern-day cricketer and is an inspiration for many aspiring to take up the sport professionally. He is almost treated as a demi-god in India. 

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After KKR Decimate SRH By 80 Runs

The RCB franchise posted a clip where cricketer Swastik Chikara's birthday is being celebrated. During the celebration, Chikara makes a bizarre request to the former RCB captain. Chikara, who knows all about Kohli's fetish for watches, urged the cricketing icon for a few watches from his collection as a gift. We obviously cannot confirm if Kohli obliged or not. Here is the clip that is now going viral: 

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, following their loss versus Gujarat, RCB, who were at the top of the points table - are now at the third position. These are still early days in IPL, but - one thing has to be admitted - RCB look more focused this year and hungrier than before. 

RCB's New Star, Swastik Chikara

Chikara, who’s not even 20 - hails from Ghaziabad. The 19-year-old caught everyone’s attention last month when he scored the fastest fifty in the UP T20 League, blasting 85 runs off just 27 balls. Before RCB happened, he had carved out a name for himself in List A cricket, smashing 117 runs off 101 balls on his debut against Himachal Pradesh in November. 

ALSO READ: KKR vs SRH Rivalry Gets Fresh Twist; Kolkata Troll Travis Head After Win

Expectations are high from the young lad. Will he be able to live upto it or have a forgetful year will be interesting to see. 

Published April 4th 2025, 11:01 IST

Virat Kohli IPL Gujarat Himachal Pradesh