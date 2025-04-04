WATCH | Will King Oblige? Kohli Gets Bizarre B'Day Request From RCB Star

IPL 2025, Virat Kohli : So yes, despite the loss against Gujarat , the mood in the RCB camp is high and that is a positive sign as this is a long tournament. There is no doubting the fact that Kohli is arguably the most popular modern-day cricketer and is an inspiration for many aspiring to take up the sport professionally. He is almost treated as a demi-god in India.

The RCB franchise posted a clip where cricketer Swastik Chikara's birthday is being celebrated. During the celebration, Chikara makes a bizarre request to the former RCB captain. Chikara, who knows all about Kohli's fetish for watches, urged the cricketing icon for a few watches from his collection as a gift. We obviously cannot confirm if Kohli obliged or not. Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Meanwhile, following their loss versus Gujarat, RCB, who were at the top of the points table - are now at the third position. These are still early days in IPL, but - one thing has to be admitted - RCB look more focused this year and hungrier than before.

RCB's New Star, Swastik Chikara

Chikara, who’s not even 20 - hails from Ghaziabad. The 19-year-old caught everyone’s attention last month when he scored the fastest fifty in the UP T20 League, blasting 85 runs off just 27 balls. Before RCB happened, he had carved out a name for himself in List A cricket, smashing 117 runs off 101 balls on his debut against Himachal Pradesh in November.