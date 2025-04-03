'It Was Just An Instinctive Shot': Kane Williamson Shares Insights On Virat Kohli's Dismissal, Feels It Was Crucial For GT

Indian Premier League: New Zealand batter Kane Williamson opened up on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli's dismissal against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and said that it was very crucial for the visitors.

Kohli failed to make a mark against the Gujarat-based franchise on Wednesday, April 2nd. He played a seven-run knock from six balls at a strike rate of 116.67. He slammed just one four against GT. The 36-year-old was removed from the crease in the second over by Arshad Khan.

'It Was Just An Instinctive Shot': Williamson On Kohli's Dismissal

While speaking on JioHotstar, Williamson said that it was an instinctive shot by Kohli from which he was dismissed. The Kiwi added that the Indian batter has played that shot plenty of times but against GT, it straight landed on the fielder's palm. He added that Kohli's wicket was huge for the Gujarat-based as the top-order batter can be “destructive” at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"It was just an instinctive shot—one that Virat has played a million times before. This time, it went straight to the fielder. He’s hit it for six plenty of times, he’s flicked it along the ground, but sometimes, that’s just how the game goes. It was a huge wicket for GT because Virat at Chinnaswamy is incredibly destructive. He has scored around 3,000 runs here and knows how to bat long and play match-winning knocks. So, getting him out early was crucial for Gujarat Titans," Williamson said on JioHotstar.

Virat Kohli's Numbers In IPL