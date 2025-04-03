'It Was Just An Instinctive Shot': Kane Williamson Shares Insights On Virat Kohli's Dismissal, Feels It Was Crucial For GT

Updated April 3rd 2025, 12:52 IST
Indian Premier League: New Zealand batter Kane Williamson opened up on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli's dismissal against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and said that it was very crucial for the visitors.
Kohli failed to make a mark against the Gujarat-based franchise on Wednesday, April 2nd. He played a seven-run knock from six balls at a strike rate of 116.67. He slammed just one four against GT. The 36-year-old was removed from the crease in the second over by Arshad Khan.
ALSO READ: Virat Fans Troll Arshad Warsi On Instagram After Arshad Khan Dismisses Kohli During RCB vs GT Clash
While speaking on JioHotstar, Williamson said that it was an instinctive shot by Kohli from which he was dismissed. The Kiwi added that the Indian batter has played that shot plenty of times but against GT, it straight landed on the fielder's palm. He added that Kohli's wicket was huge for the Gujarat-based as the top-order batter can be “destructive” at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
"It was just an instinctive shot—one that Virat has played a million times before. This time, it went straight to the fielder. He’s hit it for six plenty of times, he’s flicked it along the ground, but sometimes, that’s just how the game goes. It was a huge wicket for GT because Virat at Chinnaswamy is incredibly destructive. He has scored around 3,000 runs here and knows how to bat long and play match-winning knocks. So, getting him out early was crucial for Gujarat Titans," Williamson said on JioHotstar.
ALSO READ: Mohammed Siraj Comes Back To Haunt RCB With Stunning Spell, Not Retaining Turns Into Massive Blunder For Bengaluru
Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL. The talisman batter has scored 8101 runs from 255 IPL matches at a strike rate of 132.00 and an average of 38.76. In IPL 2024, he has scored 741 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 154.70. He was also the Orange Cap holder in the previous season.
Published April 3rd 2025, 12:52 IST