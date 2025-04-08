'Seeing Their Kind Of Spinners': LSG Skipper Rishabh Pant Highlights Reason Behind Not Coming Out To Bat Against KKR

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clinched a thrilling four-run triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8th.

LSG batter Nicholas Pooran received the 'Player of the Match' award after his fiery unbeaten 87-run knock from 36 balls at a strike rate of 241.67. The West Indies batter smashed 7 fours and 8 sixes against the Knight Riders.

In the first inning, LSG put up 238/3 against KKR, but their skipper, Rishabh Pant, did not come out to bat. Many cricket fans started to worry about what left Pant not to come out to bat. However, the wicketkeeper-batter opened up on the decision after the match ended.

'We Wanted To Maintain The Left-Right Combination': Rishabh Pant

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Pant said that the Super Giants were trying to imply the left-right combination while batting in the first inning. The LSG skipper added that their plan worked perfectly against KKR at the Eden Gardens.

"I think that [left-right combination] was the idea. Seeing their kind of spinners, we wanted to maintain the left-right combination. It worked out nicely for us," Pant told reporters.

He added that the Super Giants needed to slow down the game in the second inning to intervene the game when it's moving at a pace.

"That was a very conscious decision [to slow the game down]. When the game is moving at that pace, you need to intervene somehow. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't," he added.

LSG Stand In Fifth Place On IPL 2025 Points Table

The Lucknow-based franchise holds the fifth place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points with a net run rate of +0.078. In their previous five fixtures, LSG have secured three wins and two defeats.