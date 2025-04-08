'Everything Comes Naturally': LSG Batter Nicholas Pooran Makes Bold Remark After Playing 87-Run Knock Against KKR In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) sealed a four-run triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nicholas Pooran was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stunning 87-run knock from 36 balls at a strike rate of 241.67. The Caribbean batter stayed unbeaten on the crease and slammed 7 fours and 8 sixes during his time on the pitch.

'I Practise A Lot And After A Time Everything Comes Naturally': Nicholas Pooran

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Pooran opened up on his aggressive knock against the Knight Riders and said that it comes naturally after a lot of practice.

“I have been asked this question a million times (how does he hit sixes so frequently), I practise a lot and after a time everything comes naturally. You understand what is needed in a game, you know what the bowlers are going to bowl and you work according to that,” Pooran as quoted by Cricbuzz.

He showered praise on Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, saying that they have performed brilliantly for the Super Giants in the IPL 2025 so far.

“They (Marsh and Markram) have been brilliant for us right through the tournament. Both of them have been batting so well in partnerships, they have been gritty against the new ball and doing what the team exactly needs from them. What is my role? Get a start, try to capitalise and win the matchups,” he added.

Mitchell Marsh (81) and Aiden Markram (47) cemented a solid 99-run partnership, giving a kickstart to LSG in the Super Giants.

LSG Stand In Fourth Place On IPL 2025 Points Table

Following the win, the Super Giants stand in the fourth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 6 points and have a net run rate of +0.078. LSG have won three matches in their past five fixtures.