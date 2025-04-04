IPL 2025, LSG vs MI: From Weather Update, Pitch Report, To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

Updated April 4th 2025, 15:47 IST
Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4th. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
ALSO READ: KKR Takes A Jibe At Venkatesh Iyer's Critics On Social Media As All-Rounder Plays 60-Run Knock Against SRH
According to Accuweather, it was a sunny day in Lucknow on Friday, April 4th, with the temperature staying between 39 to 37 degrees Celsius. During the start of the 16th match of the IPL 2025, the temperature will drop to 34 degrees. At the time when the match will end, it is likely to be a clear sky with the temperature at around 29 degrees.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has always favoured the batters. The batters can expect a few bounces from the pitch.
Matches: 8
Won after batting first: 3
Won after batting second: 5
Average first inning score: 181/6
Lowest total defended: 163
Highest target chased: 197
ALSO READ: Axar Patel Recalls Receiving MS Dhoni's Message After CT 2025 Win, Gives Credit To Ex-IND Captain For His Success
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar.
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Predicted XIs
Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Will Jacks/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur/Satyanarayana Raju.
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav/Akash Deep.
Published April 4th 2025, 15:47 IST