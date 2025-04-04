IPL 2025, LSG vs MI: From Weather Update, Pitch Report, To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4th. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Here's All You Need To Know About Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Weather Forecast

According to Accuweather, it was a sunny day in Lucknow on Friday, April 4th, with the temperature staying between 39 to 37 degrees Celsius. During the start of the 16th match of the IPL 2025, the temperature will drop to 34 degrees. At the time when the match will end, it is likely to be a clear sky with the temperature at around 29 degrees.

Lucknow's Weather Forecast On April 4th. Image: AccuWeather (Screengrab)

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has always favoured the batters. The batters can expect a few bounces from the pitch.

Matches: 8

Won after batting first: 3

Won after batting second: 5

Average first inning score: 181/6

Lowest total defended: 163

Highest target chased: 197

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Will Jacks/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur/Satyanarayana Raju.