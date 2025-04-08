IPL 2025: 'Way Too Late For Your Big Hitters'- Ex-IND Cricketer Lambasts KKR's Right-Left Theory After Narrow Defeat To LSG

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) conceded a narrow four-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 21st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8th.

LSG batter Nicholas Pooran was named the 'Player of the Match' following his unbeaten 87-run knock from 36 balls at a strike rate of 241.67. The Caribbean smashed 7 fours and 8 sixes during his time on the crease.

During the run chase, KKR batters gave their best but, in the end, had to concede a narrow loss against the Lucknow-based franchise. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane led the batting lineup with his stunning 61-run knock from 35 balls, but the middle-order batters failed to accumulate runs for the Knights.

'Way Too Late For Your Big Hitters': Mohammad Kaif

After the match ended, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and slammed the KKR team management for taking the right-left theory ‘too seriously’. Kaif pointed out the places where KKR made wrong during the run chase. He further added that it was too late for the Knights to bring their ‘big hitters’ on the crease.

“KKR needs to avoid taking right-left theory too seriously. When chasing 239, you can't play Rusell at No.7 and Rinku at No. 8. Way too late for your big hitters,” Kaif wrote on X.

KKR To Face CSK In Their Upcoming IPL 2025 Clash

The Kolkata-based franchise will lock horns against Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming match of the IPL 2025 on Friday, April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.