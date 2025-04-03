Virat Kohli Likely to Miss Next Few IPL 2025 Matches For RCB? Coach Andy Flower Gives Massive Injury Update

IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli 's injury became the big talking point after the side succumbed to their first loss of the season in the hands of Gujarat Titans . The Bengaluru-based franchise lost the game by 84 runs on Wednesday at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

But, it was Kohli in the spotlight again. Not for his batting where he scored six runs off seven balls before perishing, instead, he hurt his finger near the boundary while trying to stop the ball. Immediately, after he was hit - he was in excruciating pain which broke the hearts of the RCB fans. But now, coach Andy Flower has provided a much-needed update on Kohli's condition. Flower revealed that Kohli was fine and okay.

"Virat looks fine, he's okay," said Flower in the post-match press conference.

After Flower provided an update on Kohli's injury, he went onto lavish praise on Mohammed Siraj, who picked up three crucial RCB wickets.

"Siraj bowled very well, didn't he? It is great for him to come here and do that. I thought he bowled an outstanding spell with the new ball. His lines were tight, and the lengths were good. He threatened the stumps a lot,' Flower said in the post-match press conference.

The ex-RCB pacer picked up the crucial wickets of Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Devdutt Padikkal.

"I was a bit emotional. I was here for 7 years, changed jersey from red to blue and was emotional but once I got the ball I was fine. I am Ronaldo's fan and hence the celebration," Siraj said after picking up the Player of the Match award.

