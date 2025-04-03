IPL 2025: New Zealand Batter Decodes Mohammed Siraj's Comeback To Chinnaswamy, Applauds GT Pacer For 'Bowling With Real Fire'

Indian Premier League: New Zealand batter heaped praise on Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj's performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Kiwi batter also decoded the Indian fast bowler's comeback at he M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mohammed Siraj was named the 'Player of the Match' and helped the Gujarat Titans clinch an eight-wicket win over the Bengaluru-based franchise in the 14th match of the IPL 2025. Siraj led the GT bowling attack at Chinnaswamy and picked up three wickets, and gave just 19 runs in his four-over spell.

'Mohammed Siraj Bowled With Real Fire In His Belly': Kane Williamson

While speaking on JioHotstar, Kiwi top-order batter Kane Williamson said that Siraj bowled with ‘real fire in his belly’. He also lauded Siraj for bowling at an excellent pace. Williamson also hailed GT batter Jos Buttler for his ‘outstanding’ during the run chase.

"Siraj is obviously familiar with the conditions at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. He bowled with real fire in his belly, led the attack with aggression, and bowled with some excellent pace. He was deservedly named Player of the Match. While Jos Buttler was outstanding and back to his best in the second innings, Siraj set the tone early on, making a significant impact for GT," Williamson said on JioHotstar.

Jos Buttler played an unbeaten 73-run knock from 39 balls at a strike rate of 187.18. He helped GT to chase down the 170-run target. Buttler smashed 5 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 187.18 during his time on the crease.

GT To Lock Horns Against SRH In Their Upcoming IPL 2025 Fixture