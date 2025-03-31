Varun Chakaravarthy Sets The Tone For MI vs KKR Clash In IPL 2025, Reveals His Desire To Pick Rohit, Suryakumar's Wickets

Indian Premier League: The Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy set the tone for his franchise's upcoming clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, March 31st, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ahead of the game, Varun showed his desire to pick Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's wickets in the forthcoming match.

Varun Chakaravarthy has picked up three wickets at an average of 20.00 after playing two matches in the ongoing IPL 2025.

'I Would Be Very Happy If…': Varun Chakaravarthy

Speaking to JioHotstar, Varun was asked about the batters he would most like to dismiss in IPL 2025, to which he named some of the top T20 stars in the game. Varun said that he would be very happy if he could dismiss Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav in the ongoing season of the IPL 2025.

"Definitely any batsman who is in great form. Players like Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav—these guys are all the star players. I would be very happy if I could pick their wickets," Varun told JioHotstar.

The defending champions KKR started their season with a disappointing seven-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22 at the Eden Gardens. However, the Knights made a solid comeback i the tournament with a dominating eight-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals on March 26.

With one defeat and a win, the Knight Riders stand in the sixth place on the IPL 2025 standings with two points and have a net run rate of -0.308.

In KKR's previous match against the Royals, Varun displayed a stupendous performance. He picked up two wickets and gave 17 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.20.

Varun's Staggering Numbers In IPL