IPL 2025: SRH Coach Hopeful For Mohammed Shami Getting His Form Back Against KKR, Says Pitch At Eden Gardens Will 'Suit Him'

Indian Premier League: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 3rd.

Before the start of the Hyderabad-based franchise, assistant coach Ryan Cook opened up on SRH pacer Mohammed Shami's recent form and hoped that the 34-year-old will get his class back. In the ongoing season, Shami has bagged just two wickets at an economy rate of 11.22 and an average of 50.50 after appearing in three games.

‘Mohammad Shami Is An Excellent Bowler’: SRH Assistant Coach

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cook heaped praise on Shami and called him an 'excellent bowler'. He added that the pitch at the Eden Gardens will 'suit' the Indian pacer.

"Mohammad Shami is an excellent bowler and has proved himself for many, many years. This pitch will suit him. It shows that a good length here is exactly what is needed. So looking forward to watching him bowl tomorrow," Ryan Cook told reporters.

SRH Roped In Mohammed Shami For Rs. 6.25 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega-Auction

In the previous season of the IPL 2023, Shami was with the Gujarat Titans, where he played 17 matches and bagged 28 wickets at an economy rate of 8.03. He was also the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2024. In the previous season, he failed to take part in the extravagant T20 tournament after failing to recover from a knee injury.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, the Gujarat-based franchise did not retain the 34-year-old. During the mega-auction, many franchises went for Shami, but in the end, Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired the Indian fast bowler for an amount of Rs. 6.25 crore.