Punjab Kings Sensation Priyansh Arya Credits Shreyas Iyer For Maiden IPL Century: 'Suggested Me To Play The Way I Want To'

Punjab Kings youngster Priyansh Arya etched his name forever in the IPL history with his maiden century against the Chennai Super Kings at the Mallapur Cricket Stadium. The 24 year old brought up this season's second century after Ishan Kishan smashed a brilliant ton against the Rajasthan Royals .

Priyansh Arya Scripts History Against CSK

On a day when the Punjab Kings' top order failed, Priyansh Arya stood tall and smashed all the CSK bowlers. He shot to fame with his six sixes in an over in the Delhi Premier League and Punjab went on to splash the cash on him. They secured his service for a whopping 3.4 crore, and he further convinced his team with his knock.

Priyansh Arya Credited Shreyas Iyer For Maiden IPL Century

He reached the milestone in just 39 balls, which is the 5th fastest in IPL history. After the 1st Innings, the 24-year-old credited captain Shreyas Iyer for backing him.

As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said, I’m not expressive but getting a very good feeling from within. In the last game, Shreyas Iyer talked about backing your instincts, he suggested me to play the way I want to. I was thinking that if I get the first ball in my slot, I will definitely hit it for a six. I want to express myself as much as I can and not restrict myself."

On being asked which is more easier between DPLand IPL he answered, “DPL! The ball is coming nicely onto the bat, the ball is not turning much, so we have to bowl well in the powerplay and take wickets.”