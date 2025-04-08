Punjab Kings Sensation Priyansh Arya Credits Shreyas Iyer For Maiden IPL Century: 'Suggested Me To Play The Way I Want To'

Updated April 8th 2025, 23:45 IST
Punjab Kings youngster Priyansh Arya etched his name forever in the IPL history with his maiden century against the Chennai Super Kings at the Mallapur Cricket Stadium. The 24 year old brought up this season's second century after Ishan Kishan smashed a brilliant ton against the Rajasthan Royals .
On a day when the Punjab Kings' top order failed, Priyansh Arya stood tall and smashed all the CSK bowlers. He shot to fame with his six sixes in an over in the Delhi Premier League and Punjab went on to splash the cash on him. They secured his service for a whopping 3.4 crore, and he further convinced his team with his knock.
He reached the milestone in just 39 balls, which is the 5th fastest in IPL history. After the 1st Innings, the 24-year-old credited captain Shreyas Iyer for backing him.
As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said, I’m not expressive but getting a very good feeling from within. In the last game, Shreyas Iyer talked about backing your instincts, he suggested me to play the way I want to. I was thinking that if I get the first ball in my slot, I will definitely hit it for a six. I want to express myself as much as I can and not restrict myself."
On being asked which is more easier between DPLand IPL he answered, “DPL! The ball is coming nicely onto the bat, the ball is not turning much, so we have to bowl well in the powerplay and take wickets.”
Riding on his bat, Punjab Kings posted 219 runs on the board. Shashank Singh also contributed with the bat as he scored a well deserved half century. Devon Conway was the pick of the CSK batters, while MS Dhoni also joined for a quickfire 27 of 12 balls. But it was too late as Punjab bowlers kept it very tight throughout the match and secured their third victory.
