The anticipation for IPL 2024 is building up even though it's still over a month away. The IPL 2024 auction took place in Dubai last December, where Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc clinched the title of the highest-priced player. Starc secured a staggering INR 24 crore deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While the official schedule for IPL 2024 has not been announced yet, the tournament is anticipated to commence sometime between March and April.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to win the IPL 2023 title after defeating Gujarat Titans

Dhoni is expected to make a return to the competition this year, probably for one last time

The 42-year-old was recently spotted practicing in the nets to get ready for the IPL

The CSK captain, who is gearing up for what is likely his final appearance in the IPL, has been spotted training in the nets with his trademark long locks, sending the internet into a frenzy. For fans, seeing MS Dhoni in action in his iconic yellow attire with bat and pads is nothing short of a dream come true.

However, what's capturing attention this time isn't just Dhoni himself, but his bat adorned with a new 'Prime Sports' sticker. This sticker holds special significance as it's a tribute from Dhoni to his childhood friend Paramjit Singh, who owns the sports shop in Jharkhand, where the Indian captain grew up.

There was a surprising reaction to this gesture from Adam Gilchrist and Michael Hussey during commentary on the 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies. Gilchrist referred to Prime Sports as 'just a local store', sparking a discussion about Dhoni's legacy and the upcoming IPL 2024, initiated by Michael Hussey.

"Got to reach India 10 days before the tournament starts. March, maybe 11th of March we are heading off. Looking forward to it. Great tournament, really is. Best players from all around the world. Best Indian players playing… it's incredible. The crowds are unbelievable, the noise they make. The atmosphere in the ground. And MS Dhoni is back. He's hitting balls in the nets already I reckon," Michael Hussey said.

"I saw him hitting some balls in the nets, MS Dhoni. There's a new bat sticker on his bat. Just a local sports store of one of his schoolmates. Whack the company name on your bat just to give a boost to sales," Adam Gilchrist added.

Mark : MS Dhoni is Back!

Hussey : Dhoni is Back, Might be hitting in nets!



Gilly mentions Dhoni is using his Friend's Shop Sticker in his bat. pic.twitter.com/IYASS9iWLG — Abhi⚒️ (@abhi_backup07) February 11, 2024



