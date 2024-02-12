Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

'India strengthened by Jadeja-Rahul's recovery but Kohli...': Chappell predicts winner of IND vs ENG

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell lays his verdict over the upcoming India vs England clash in Rajkot and determines his preferred choice as series winner.

Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Team India will have a grand task as they head into Rajkot to compete in the third Test match against England. The Team has been slow-paced as they come off the ODI World Cup final, and their performance has been bouncing around. Be it the South Africa tour or the T20I series against Australia, the Men in Blue have struggled in their performance. The squad needs to stand out in the upcoming IND vs ENG Test match at the SCA Stadium. Ahead of the match, Ian Chappell has sent off some critical remarks. 

Also Read: 'STOP OVERESTIMATING Shreyas Iyer's ability': Chappell's BRUTAL verdict will worry India selectors

Ex-AUS Skipper lays his verdict on upcoming India vs England clash

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell has said that India, the host team, should pick a win in the series, but it will be a giant challenge. He added that the Ben Stokes-led England will be giving them some tough competition with their approach. Still, Chappell feels that India will sweep the series. 

"As the home side India should eventually win a tough series, but it has a real battle on their hands," Chappell wrote in his column for 'ESPNCricinfo'.

"England under the aggressive leadership of Stokes are a far cry from the poorly captained Joe Root team that capitulated against spin on their last tour of the country," he added.

Further, the ex-Aussie skipper acknowledged that Team India will have key players like Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul for the remaining three Test matches, but the absence of Virat Kohli may sting. 

"India is a strong side and they also have a good leader in Rohit Sharma. They will be greatly strengthened by Ravindra Jadeja's and KL Rahul's recovery from injury, but that Virat Kohli will not return for the rest of the series is a blow," Chappell mentioned.

The last time when England was in India, the hosts won the series while the visitors, led by Joe Root, won the opening match.

Also Read: Ignoring Dravid's advice, leaving SA tour, no cricket in 2024: The MYSTERY of Ishan Kishan's absence

The flagship five-match series is tied at 1-1 after an exciting victory for Team India and England in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad. The third match is scheduled for Rajkot, Gujarat, at the SCA Stadium. India will be confident after a win and will have crucial players in their lineup. On the other hand, England will be without Jack Leach, and no replacement has been announced. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Published February 12th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

