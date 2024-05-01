Updated May 1st, 2024 at 20:06 IST
IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS Live Score & Updates: Chennai in cruise mode against Punjab
In Match 49 of the IPL 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings will take on Sam Curran's Punjab Kings. Catch the live updates from the CSK vs PBKS match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
8: 06 IST, May 1st 2024
Chennai Super Kings are cruising comfortably with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane on fire. CSK 60/0 in 7 overs
7: 29 IST, May 1st 2024
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane opened the batting for CSK. Kagiso Rabada took the new ball for PBKS.
7: 24 IST, May 1st 2024
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Richard Gleeson, Mustafizur Rahman
7: 03 IST, May 1st 2024
Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings.
6: 20 IST, May 1st 2024
The live streaming of the match between CSK and PBKS will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
6: 18 IST, May 1st 2024
Welcome to the live blog for the CSK vs PBKS match. Catch all the updates related to the game here at republicworld.com
